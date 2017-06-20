OF Jesse Winker, one of the Reds' top prospects, was recalled Monday and played designated hitter. He was hitting .317 at Triple-A Louisville. He had a two-run single to extend the Reds' lead in the eighth Monday.

RHP Ariel Hernandez was recalled from Double-A Pensacola. Hernandez, who has a 2.18 ERA in 33 innings with the Blue Wahoos, struck out five without surrendering a hit in 2 2/3 scoreless frames against the Milwaukee Brewers on April 24.

OF Jesse Winker was called up from Triple-A Louisville. Winker, who will make his second stint with the Reds, is batting .317 with two homers in 263 plate appearances with the Bats.

SS Zack Cozart was placed on the 10-day disabled list. Cozart, who is nursing a strained right quadrieps, is batting .320 with nine homers and 33 RBIs in 58 games this season.

2B Scooter Gennett had a two-run home run and doubled on the way to scoring the go-ahead run. He has home runs in two straight games, his first since hitting four in one game June 6.

RHP Bronson Arroyo was placed on the 10-day disabled list. The move comes one day after the 40-year-old Arroyo told reporters that there is a possibility his 14-year major league career might be over as he deals with a strained right shoulder. "We tried to patch it up and it worked for a while, but I've been hit around the yard for a while now," Arroyo said after allowing five runs and seven hits in three innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers. "It gets stiff. The cortisone isn't working anymore. Have I thought, 'This time might be my last time on the field?' Yeah."

1B Joey Votto had three singles, including the go-ahead run in the eighth inning. He scored from second on a wild pitch in the ninth and is now hitting .310 on the season.

RHP Homer Bailey was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Louisville. He earned the win Monday against Columbus, giving up two runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched for Louisville. Bailey went on the disabled list in February after undergoing arthroscopic surgery in his right elbow.