INF Scott Schebler has 20 homers and is hitting .258 after going 1-for-4 Friday. "He has taken advantage of his opportunities," said Reds manager Bryan Price.

RHP Amir Garrett was sent to Triple-A Louisville to make room for RHP Luis Castillo, who made his major league debut Friday. Garrett is 3-6 with a 7.41 ERA in 12 starts for the Reds this year. "The injury and line drive off his hand certainly didn't help his effectiveness," manager Bryan Price said. "He has gotten out of sorts a bit. He will go down and work more on the side and gets things right."

RHP Tim Adleman visited nearby Georgetown, his alma mater, before Friday's game. He started Wednesday at Tampa Bay and is not slated to pitch this weekend in Washington.

RHP Brandon Finnegan (left shoulder issues) could make a start for the Reds next week, manager Bryan Price said Friday. Finnegan pitched Wednesday for Triple-A Louisville and allowed four earned runs in five innings. "He came out of it feeling good. He is progressing as we hoped," Price said.

RHP Luis Castillo was called up from Double-A to start in his first MLB game Friday. He allowed five hits and two runs in five innings and was in line for the win before the Nationals tied the game in the seventh. "Expectations are tough. Throw it over (the plate) is a great start. He has a great fastball changeup mix. It is easy to see velocity," said Bryan Price, the Reds manager."I'm happy with the way he threw the ball. He was a little defensive in some of those situations. Against this lineup he was a little too fine going over the plate with his fastball."

1B Joey Votto is no stranger to former Reds manager Dusty Baker. What makes him so good? "Number one he believes he can hit," said Baker, the Washington skipper. "He is fearless." Votto was 1-for-4 Friday and is hitting .305.

RHP Homer Bailey is slated to make his first start of the year on Saturday at Washington. He made three minor league rehab appearances at three different levels to get ready for the start. Bailey said he is excited for the chance and glad to be back with the big club.