RHP Tim Adleman allowed three home runs but put together a pair of scoreless innings to get through five in the Reds' 8-6 win over Milwaukee Tuesday. He might have pitched deeper into the game if his spot in the batting didn't come up in the fifth. Adleman yielded five hits and three walks while striking out seven. "Adleman didn't have his best game but he battled," manager Bryan Price said. "He would have gone back out there if we didn't get to that spot in the order (in the fifth). We wanted to add some more runs there."

RHP Austin Brice was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. Brice won't throw anywhere for at least 48 hours, according to manager Bryan Price. Brice threw 54 pitches in two innings during Monday's loss at St. Louis. Over 17 appearances, Brice has a 5.47 ERA.

SS Zack Cozart, who is leading National League shortstops in the latest All-Star voting, is close to returning from a right quad injury. "We'll look at him again today and make a decision," said Reds manager Bryan Price on Tuesday. "The injury has been addressed. He's had some fluid drained and an anti-inflammatory shot. He's been running and cutting. He's back to full speed." When he went on the DL, Cozart led all shortstops in batting average, hits, triples, homers, and RBIs.

RHP Jake Buchanan was designated for assignment on Tuesday. Buchanan posted an 8.16 ERA in five appearances with 13 earned runs, seven walks and four strikeouts over 14 1/3 innings.

3B Eugenio Suarez hit one of four Reds home runs in an 8-6 win over Milwaukee on Tuesday night. His 12th home run went to right-center field and his two walks were a sign for manager Bryan Price that he is taking the right approach at the plate. "It's great to see him drive the ball to right-center," said Price. "The two walks also show his plate discipline. It's an important spot in the order. He's handled the ups and downs of the season very well."

LHP Brandon Finnegan likely is headed back to the disabled list after leaving Monday's start in St. Louis after three innings with a left triceps strain. It was his first appearance since being reinstated from the DL where he had been since April 16 due to a shoulder injury. "My head is spinning," a frustrated Finnegan said Tuesday. "I don't know what to say right now. I had an MRI a couple days ago and it was 100 percent." Reds manager Bryan Price said the team would take a day or two to decide what to do with Finnegan, who was one of the key acquisitions in exchange for Johnny Cueto in July 2015.

RHP Kevin Shackelford had his contracted selected from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday after he went 2-0 with a 1.53 ERA in 27 relief appearances at Triple-A and converted 11 of 12 save opportunities. "He's been performing at a high level," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "He's added a little bit of a cut fastball and his sinker-slider combination is good."