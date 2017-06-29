RHP Austin Brice was recalled Wednesday one day after being optioned to Triple-A Louisville. Brice threw 54 pitches in two innings of relief Monday so he wasn't going to pitch for a couple days. He was optioned to make room for RHP Kevin Shackelford then brought back when LHP Brandon Finnegan went on the DL. Over 17 appearances, Brice has a 5.47 ERA.

SS Zack Cozart remained out of the starting lineup Wednesday because of a right quad injury. Cozart is leading National League shortstops in the latest All-Star voting and continued to progress in his baseball activity. "He's not as close as we'd like him to be," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "We think the next 24 to 48 hours." When he went on the DL, Cozart led all shortstops in batting average, hits, triples, homers, and RBIs.

LHP Brandon Finnegan was placed on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to Tuesday with a left shoulder injury. "We know he's going to miss some time, enough that he has gone on the disabled list," Reds manager Bryan Price said. Finnegan had been on the DL since April with an unrelated shoulder injury. He was reinstated to start Monday's game at St. Louis but left in the fourth inning. Finnegan was one of the key acquisitions in exchange for Johnny Cueto in July 2015.

RHP Luis Castillo made his second career start Wednesday night against Milwaukee and allowed two runs on five hits through 5 2/3 innings with three walks and nine strikeouts. Castillo threw 107 pitches, 63 for strikes. "His stuff was electric," catcher Tucker Barnhart said. "He's working on running the ball into righties. It's going to open up so much more."