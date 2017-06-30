INF Jose Peraza is experiencing the ups and downs indicative of most young players, but Reds manager Bryan Price chooses to look at the big picture when evaluating the 23-year-old. "Certainly, I think as he develops, we'll see better strike zone discipline which should increase the on-base percentage," Price said. "I am not at all disappointed and I have not lost any confidence in his ability to be an outstanding player. I think he's going to be an impact player for us here." Peraza is batting .250 in 74 games after going 0-for-4 on Thursday.

SS Zack Cozart has missed 10 games with a right quad injury but could return by this weekend. Cozart was holding a relatively slim lead over the Dodgers' Corey Seager in the latest National League All-Star voting. "We're going to get through today and it could be as early as tomorrow," manager Bryan Price said Thursday. "I think today is just going to be a day of rest. I think there's a good chance for tomorrow or certainly this weekend." When he went on the DL on June 19, Cozart led all shortstops in batting average, hits, triples, home runs and RBIs.

RHP Kevin Shackelford made his major league debut Thursday night, but the Milwaukee Brewers didn't treat him kindly. Shackelford allowed four earned runs on five hits including a pair of home runs in 2 2/3 innings. He's the 24th pitcher to appear in a game for the Reds this season and the 12th rookie.

RHP Scott Feldman will start on Friday against the Cubs. Feldman (6-5, 4.07 ERA) gave up the seven runs (five earned) in 2 2/3 innings at Wrigley Field on May 17.

RHP Homer Bailey's outing Thursday night was better than his season debut, but not much. Bailey allowed six earned runs in three innings, including three home runs. In two starts since coming off the disabled list, Bailey has a 27.00 ERA. He also hit a batter, had a wild pitch and issued two walks. "He's getting his sea legs under him," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "It's been the better part of three years since he's pitched at this level. His stuff is OK. I got to watch from the office. His location isn't good. This would be his early season starts. He's a better pitcher than that." Bailey allowed eight earned runs in an 18-3 loss at Washington on Saturday.