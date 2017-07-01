RHP Jackson Stephens will make his major league debut for the Reds on Saturday. He was on the roster for five days earlier this year but did not pitch. Stephens will be the seventh rookie to start a game for the Reds. "He got off to a very slow start in Triple-A and he's pitched much better of late," said Reds manager Bryan Price. "I think it's a good message for all of our guys in our system, that we don't pick up a stat sheet and say this is who you are. We look at certain sections at the season. He's been competing a lot better in the zone with his stuff, and we like his mix of pitches." Stephens has four pitches he can command in the zone. In 14 starts at Triple-A Louisville, he went 4-4 with a 4.97 ERA. In his past five appearances (four starts), Stephens went 1-1 with a 3.28 ERA.

SS Zack Cozart was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list on Friday after missing 10 games with a right quad strain. "We really tried to stay focused on getting Zack as close to 100 percent as we could," said Reds manager Bryan Price. "I don't think he's 100 percent. We're certainly excited to have him back." Cozart was leading National League shortstops in the final All-Star vote tally, 108,282 votes ahead of the Dodgers' Corey Seager. When he went on the DL on June 19, Cozart led all shortstops in batting average, hits, triples, homers, and RBIs. "I felt pretty good," said Cozart, after going 2-for-4 with a run scored.

Reds RHP Kevin Shackelford was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Friday, a day after making his major league debut. On Thursday night, Shackelford allowed four earned runs on five hits, including a pair of home runs, in 2 2/3 innings in an 11-3 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. He was the 24th pitcher to appear in a game for the Reds this season and the 12th rookie.

RHP Scott Feldman struggled to command his breaking pitches over his past two or three starts. Feldman's side work with pitching coach Mack Jenkins finally paid off in a 5-0 win over the Chicago Cubs on Friday night. Feldman (7-5) allowed only two hits through seven innings with two walks and seven strikeouts. He held his former club hitless into the sixth inning. "I kind of lost feel for that breaking ball, especially to righties, the past two or three starts, but my fastball command was better so I was getting away with it," Feldman said. "We kind of worked on it in between. It was better tonight."