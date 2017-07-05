RF Scott Schebler hit his 21st homer of the season in the eighth inning. He leads the National League with 14 road home runs. Schebler went 3-for-4 and tied his season-high with three hits. He has had six such games, and the last was June 13 at San Diego. In five games against the Rockies this season, Schebler is hitting .471 (8-for-7) with three home runs.

CF Billy Hamilton went 2-for-4 with two RBI after not playing Monday due to lower back stiffness, which cause him to leave Sunday's game. He led off Tuesday's game with a single and scored the Reds' first run and singled home two runs in the second to give them a 3-1 lead.

Pinch hitter Scooter Gennett hit his third career pinch-hit home run, a two-run shot in the eighth. It was Gennett's 14th home run of the season, tying the single-season high he set last year.

RHP Homer Bailey gave up eight hits and one run in six innings with no walks and three strikeouts. He won his first game since Aug. 12, 2016, while making just his 11th start, and third this season, while recovering from three surgeries dating back to Sept. 5, 2014. In his first two starts this season after coming off the 60-day disabled list, Bailey started at Washington on June 24 and against Milwaukee on Thursday and in a combined 4 2/3 innings allowed 12 hits, including three homers, and 14 runs with five walks and four strikeouts.