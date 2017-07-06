RHP Ariel Hernandez was recalled from Triple-A Louisville. He relieved RHP Scott Feldman to start the sixth and pitched 1 2/3 hitless innings Wednesday with one walk and three strikeouts. This season at Double-A Pensacola, Hernandez was 2-0 with one save and a 2.18 ERA in 24 games. He pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings in on appearance with Louisville on Monday. Hernandez is now 0-0 with a 1.69 ERA in three stints with the Reds this year. He made his major league debut April 24 during a two-day stay with the Reds and pitched in four games for them last month.

1B Joey Votto went 2-for-3 with his first triple of the season, two runs and two walks. Since June 1, Votto is hitting .368 (43-for-117) with a .453 on-base percentage. Overall this season, Votto is batting .316 with 24 home runs, 61 RBI, 63 runs and a .426 on-base percentage.

RHP Scott Feldman allowed five hits and four runs in five innings with one walk and six strikeouts Wednesday at Colorado. He yielded two home runs in a game for the second time this season and the time first since Opening Day against Philadelphia. Feldman's single in the third broke an 0-for-31 drought and was his first hit since April 12, 2015, at San Francisco.

C Devin Mesoraco (left shoulder strain) was placed on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to Monday. It is the same shoulder on which Mesoraco had surgery on to repair a torn labrum in May 2016. Mesoraco want back to Cincinnati on Tuesday to undergo an MRI that manager Bryan Price showed no structural damage. In 40 games this year, Mesoraco is hitting .234 with six homers and 14 RBI. He began the season on the 10-day disabled list while recovering from surgeries last year in May on his left shoulder and in July on his right hip.