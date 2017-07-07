RHP Austin Brice was optioned to Triple-A Louisville. He's 0-0 with a 5.65 ERA in 19 games with the Reds with six walks, 21 strikeouts and 33 hits allowed, six of them home runs, in 28 2/3 innings. After a strong start, Brice tailed off and had a 9.20 ERA in his past 11 games, allowing 26 hits, including five homers, in 14 23 innings with five walks and 10 strikeouts. Manager Bryan Price said, "He hasn't been as sharp putting hitters away. He's been getting ahead of a lot of hitters this month but having more trouble putting them away. So we're going to work on his two-strike pitch quality and continue to get him to utilize his changeup to both left- and right-hand hitters."

RHP Sal Romano was recalled from Triple-A Louisville to start against the Rockies. In his second major league, Romano recorded his first career win, allowing six hits and two runs in five innings with one walk and six strikeouts and throwing 56 of 84 pitches for strikes. Romano is 1-3 with a 3.06 ERA in nine games at Louisville where he was on the disabled list from April 27-June 2 with a strained right shoulder. Romano made his major league debut April 16 against Milwaukee and was optioned back to Louisville following the game when he gave up three hits, five walks and three runs (two earned) against the Brewers with two strikeouts in an 82-pitch struggle. "I wanted to go out there and not overthrow," Romano said. "Obviously in my debut I was a little amped up. I want to have that 97, 98 in the tank but that's not how I pitch. I'm seeing 94-96 and let my ball work, using all my pitches, and I was able to do that today.

SS Zack Cozart was not in the lineup per the playing the schedule the Reds have mapped out for him this week doubled home a run as a pinch hitter in the eighth. Cozart spent a month on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right quad and was reinstated Friday. He did not start the first game of the series with the Rockies but appeared as a pinch hitter and did play Tuesday and Wednesday. Cozart said he is scheduled to play Friday and Saturday at Arizona and be off Sunday, the final day before the All-Star break. "Then after the break, it'll just be back to normal. It's one of those things to where I guess they didn't want to just throw me in because I feel better. I want to play every day, obviously. It's like a rehab stint in the big leagues. It's like, take it easy. (But) better than having to go somewhere else."

3B Eugenio Suarez went 3-for-5 with a double and one RBI. He tied his season-high with three hits, having done it five times. The last time was May 19 against the Rockies in Cincinnati. In 18 career games against the Rockies, Suarez is hitting .353 (24-for-68) with four doubles, five homers, 12 RBIs and 15 runs scored.

LF Adam Duvall went 2-for-5 with one RBI on his 20th home run. He joins Joey Votto, who has 24 homers, and Scott Schebler (21) as the only three teammates in the major leagues with at least 20 home runs.