RHP Tim Adleman gave up six hits Friday and five were with two strikes, including a homer by Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt on an 0-2 count. "That is an abnormality, but one that cost us today," manager Bryan Price said. Arizona RHP Zack Greinke also had an RBI single on a 1-2 pitch.

OF Jess Winker struck out as a pinch-hitter after being recalled Friday to add a bat to the roster before the All-Star break. Winker was slashing .305./.386/.391 with 16 doubles, two homers and 37 RBIs. It is his third stint with the Reds this season, his first in the majors. Winker, 23, was a sandwich pick after the fist round of the 2012 draft.

RHP Sal Romano, who got his first major league victory at Colorado on Thursday, was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Friday, but manager Bryan Price said he could rejoin the rotation after the All-Star break. He would be eligible to return July 17, the fourth game after the break. "I think it's very likely you'll see him pitching the fourth or fifth game of the second half of the season," Price said. Romano gave up two runs and six hits in five innings of a 6-3 victory. He struck out six.

RHP Hunter Greene, the second overall pick in the 2017 June draft, agreed to sign for a $7.23 million bonus on Friday, final day drafted players could sign. Greene, who also played the shortstop at Notre Dame High in Sherman Oaks, Calif., is expected to join the Reds' Billings affiliate in the rookie Pioneer League. "I don't think it's exaggerating that it came down to seconds, not minutes," general manager Dick Williams said. The Reds have said Greene will begin his career as a pitcher but could be used as an occasional designated hitter.

LHP Brandon Finnegan (left shoulder) underwent labrum surgery on his non-throwing shoulder Friday after suffering the injury when he attempted to jump from a boat onto a dock, manager Bryan Price said. Finnegan is expected to miss 4-6 months. He has been on the disabled list twice this season because of a strained teres muscle. "It would have been a stretch that he would have been able to pitch again" this season, Price said.