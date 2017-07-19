RHP Sal Romano was recalled from Triple-A Louisville to start Tuesday's series opener versus Arizona. He allowed only two runs on three hits through four innings, but the wheels came off during a six-run fifth of an 11-2 loss. "The first four innings I was able to make some pitches and get out of some big situations and they made some good plays behind me and keep us in the ballgame," Romano said. "One bad inning just cost us."

RHP Lisalverto Bonilla was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday to make his fourth stint with the Reds this season. Bonilla pitched two innings on Tuesday versus Arizona, allowing three earned runs and two hits with three walks. All three runs scored on D-backs' Rey Fuentes' first career pinch-hit home run in the seventh.

RHP Scott Feldman was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday with right knee inflammation. He left his start on Monday after allowing five runs in the first inning of a 6-1 loss to the Nationals. Feldman has experienced reoccurring knee issues this season but to this point had been able to pitch through them. "He's getting a second opinion just to make sure that we cover all the bases as far as figuring out the extent of the injury and what we have to do to get him back on the mound," said Reds manager Bryan Price. "I anticipated that it would be more than one start, but I don't know that for sure." Feldman (7-7, 4.34 ERA) has been the Reds' most consistent starter this season.

C Devin Mesoraco, on the 10-day disabled list since July 3 with a left shoulder strain, came through Monday's rehab start for Triple-A Louisville with no issues and even hit a grand slam. The bigger test was expected to come Tuesday when he was scheduled to start behind the plate for the second straight night.