RHP Tim Adleman pitched past the fifth inning for the first time since June 16, giving up three earned runs and seven hits with no walks and seven strikeouts in six innings on Wednesday. "We were pulling out all the stops to win a good ballgame," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "Getting through that sixth inning was big for Tim (Adleman). I've been pulling him out after five when he starts getting the ball up, so getting that 1-2-3 sixth was big."

SS Zack Cozart, who continues to be the subject of trade rumors, is heating up at the plate. He was hitless in 11 at-bats before homering in his first at-bat Tuesday and fell a triple short of the cycle. On Wednesday night, Cozart homered again, giving him 11 on the season, and going 4-for-6 in a 4-3, 11-inning win. "Zack's been great," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "There's been a lot of scrutiny and a lot's been swirling. What a pro."

RHP Lisalverto Bonilla was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday after being recalled from Triple-A to make his fourth stint with the Reds this season. Bonilla pitched two innings on Tuesday night versus Arizona, allowing three earned runs and two hits with three walks. All three runs scored on Diamondbacks Rey Fuentes' first career pinch-hit home run in the seventh inning.

C Devin Mesoraco was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list on Wednesday. He made two rehab starts for Triple-A Louisville. Mesoraco had been on the DL since July 3 with a left shoulder strain. He did not start Wednesday but singled as a pinch-hitter in the sixth inning.