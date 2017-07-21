SS Zack Cozart, despite going 7-for-10 with two doubles and two home runs in his last two games, got a scheduled day off Thursday. The All-Star starter spent much of the second half of June on the disabled list with a strained right quad. "Coming out of the break, we had two scheduled days off," Cincinnati manager Bryan Price said. "Today is the second. After this, we'll play it by ear. He knows how to deal with what he's playing with. He's got a pretty good sense on how to handle it."

RHP Asher Wojciechowski remains a candidate to start Saturday in place of RHP Scott Feldman, who went on the disabled list Tuesday after lasting one inning Monday. Wojciechowski, who went into Thursday's game with four starts among his nine appearances this season for Cincinnati, allowed two hits and one run over a career-high five relief innings Monday, which helped save the Reds' bullpen and stretched him out for a possible start.

CF Billy Hamilton, who enjoyed a productive second half last season before spending most of September on the disabled list, is showing signs of a repeat performance. His first-inning leadoff double Thursday extended his hitting streak to six games (11-for-28). That's after he hit .288 over his last 15 appearances of the first half. He already leads the majors with 40 stolen bases, and getting on base more could make the potent Reds offense even more dangerout.

3B Eugenio Suarez made his first start of the season in the No. 2 slot in the batting order normally filled by SS Zack Cozart, who got the day off. Cincinnati manager Bryan Price was hoping to capitalize on Suarez's improved on-base percentage, which was .356 going into the game after he finished last season at .317. Suarez, who hadn't batted higher than fourth all season, went 2-for-3 with two home runs and a walk.