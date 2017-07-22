2B Jose Peraza is still viewed as an everyday player in the Reds' organization, but manager Bryan Price believes he could benefit from a mental break. Price also wanted to get Scooter Gennett's hot bat into the lineup. Peraza is 5-for-21 on the current homestand and hasn't drawn an unintentional walk in 191 plate appearances. "He's put some pressures on himself," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "It gives Jose a little bit of a blow from the grind. He's a professional."

RHP Robert Stephenson is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Louisville to start Saturday against the Marlins. "He's done what we've asked which is to pound the zone, and to work on his slider," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "I see a much higher strike percentage and a breaking pitch he can throw for strikes, with the slider." It will be first career appearance versus the Marlins. This marks Stephenson's second stint with the Reds this year. He made the Opening Day roster and posted an 8.03 ERA in 13 relief appearances before he was optioned to Louisville on May 30.

2B Scooter Gennett went 1-for-3 with a walk and a double Friday night but also committed a throwing error. He is expected to get more playing time with the temporary benching of 2B Jose Peraza. Gennett already has established a new career high in home runs with 16. His 54 RBIs are the most by any player in the major leagues with as few as 231 at bats. "He influences our club in a lot of ways," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "Scooter's been nothing but spectacular with the bat. No matter what (type) of pitcher he's facing, he's been productive. We need that boost Scooter gives us."

RHP Anthony DeSclafani came through his bullpen session on July 18 with no issues. He is expected to throw three innings in an Arizona Rookie League game on July 23, then if all goes well he will begin an every-fifth-day rehab process. DeSclafani was the Reds' projected Opening Day starter before suffering an elbow injury late in spring training.

RHP Homer Bailey, making his sixth start since coming off the disabled list June 24, recovered from a rocky first inning to allow two earned runs on eight hits over six innings on Friday against the Marlins. Bailey showed increased velocity as compared to his previous outings, topping out at 97 mph. "It was a really weird game," Bailey said. "I felt the ball was coming out of my hand real well. Early on I left some sliders up but got them in my spots later. I think this is going to be an up and down year. I have to compete with what I have that day."