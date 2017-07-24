RHP Sal Romano made his fourth career start on Sunday against the Miami Marlins and allowed only one run on A.J. Ellis' solo homer through six innings with one walk and a career-high seven strikeouts. The changeup was an important pitch for Romano on Sunday. Giancarlo Stanton struck out swinging on his best changeup to begin the sixth inning. "I talked to (catcher) Tucker (Barnhart) before the game, told him to thrown it down there," said Romano of his changeup. "I kind of froze (Stanton) on it. Using my changeup kept them off my fastball. I just had to trust my stuff and trust Tucker back there. He's seen all these hitters."

INF Scooter Gennett belted his 17th home run off Marlins right-hander Tom Koehler on Sunday afternoon. His previous career high in homers was 14. Gennett is getting regular playing time at second base with Jose Peraza struggling offensively for the most part this season. Gennett has a five-game hitting streak.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani came began a rehab assignment in the rookie-leve Arizona League on Sunday, allowing three runs (two earned) in 2 1/3 innings. He he emerges feeling fine, he would begin an every-fifth-day rehab process. DeSclafani was the Reds' projected Opening Day starter before sustaining an elbow injury late in spring training.

INF Dilson Herrera reportedly is out for the rest of the season at Triple-A Louisville with a shoulder injury. If true, it would prevent the Reds from getting a look at Herrera at the big-league level later this season. An injury also limited Herrera's time in the field during spring training, after the 23-year-old was acquired from the New York Mets. "He hasn't had the type of year that he expected," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "It would be very disappointing not to see him. He really swung the bat well in spring training, we just couldn't get him on the field defensively. It would be a setback for sure. Certainly disappointing."

3B Eugenio Suarez has worked hard to improve his defense since transitioning to third last season, becoming one of the steadiest at the position in the National League. That Suarez's play at third hasn't drawn accolades says as much about the team's performance as anything, says manager Bryan Price. "When you're on Sunday Night Baseball, and you're coming off a postseason or a World Series you're going to garner more attention," Price said. "We're not going to get that until we start winning." Suarez hit his 16th home run on Sunday.