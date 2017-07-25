RHP Tim Adleman hasn't won a game since June 27. In five starts since then, he is 0-4 with a 6.49 ERA. Monday night he pitched six innings, giving up five runs on six hits, with four strikeouts and three walks. "He pitched a competitive game. Not his best game, but competitive," Reds manager Bryan Price. Adleman has given up home runs in 11 consecutive starts, the longest streak by a Reds pitcher since Ramon Ortiz gave up homers in 15 consecutive starts in 2005. Adleman's 23 home runs allowed this year are tied for the second most in the National League.

SS Zack Cozart is one of the few Reds hitters not in a slump. Cozart belted his 12th home run in the sixth inning. In his last six games Cozart is hitting .455 (10-for-22), with three homers and four RBIs. For the season overall, Cozart is hitting .318, with a .404 on base percentage. "He's a certifiable big-time shortstop," said Manager Bryan Price. "Not just his power, but his batting average and on-base percentage. He's been sensational all year."

OF Billy Hamilton threw out Francisco Lindor at first base in the first inning, when Lindor got too far off the base on a sacrifice fly hit to Hamilton. It was Hamilton's ninth outfield assist of the season, tying him with the White Sox Melky Cabrera for the most in the majors.

RHP Anthony Desclafani made his first rehab appearance with the Reds' team in the Arizona league on Sunday. Desclafani pitched 2 1/3 innings, giving up three runs, two earned, on three hits, with three strikeouts and one walk. He threw 47 pitches. Desclafani has been on the disabled list since April 2 with a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

1B Joey Votto, with 799, ranks 12th on the Reds' all-time list for RBIs. Votto needs two more RBIs to pass Frank McCormick (800) for 11th on the Reds' all-time list. No. 10 is Vada Pinson, with 814. Votto also ended a season-high 14-game hitless skid with a single Monday. He is 4-for-35 in his last 11 games.