RHP Sal Romano (2-2, 5.50 ERA) will start against the Marlins on Friday. Romano, a 23rd-round pick out of his Connecticut high school in 2011, made his major league debut this year April 16, taking the loss and getting sent back to the minors. He missed more than a month at Triple-A Louisville and managed little success there (1-4, 3.57 ERA). Romano was recalled July 6, when he won his first big-league game, beating the host Colorado Rockies 6-3. Romano beat the Marlins by the same score Sunday, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out seven batters in six innings.

SS Zack Cozart (right quad) missed his second straight start. He leads all NL shortstops in batting average, on-base and slugging percentage. He is proving that his All-Star berth this year was well-deserved.

RHP Robert Stephenson (0-4) lost to the Marlins for the second time in less than a week. He walked a career-high seven batters on Thursday and lasted only 4 1/3 innings. He also allowed four hits and three runs.

INF Dilson Herrera (right shoulder) will have season-ending surgery Tuesday. Herrera, a 23-year-old Colombian prospect, has not played in the majors since 2015 with the New York Mets.