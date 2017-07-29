RF Scott Schebler hit a solo homer in the ninth inning on Friday. It was his 23rd homer of the season and his first since July 7. He hit three homers in 19 games in 2015, nine homers in 82 games last year and now 23 in 99 games.

RHP Sal Romano had a crazy no-decision on Friday, allowing just two hits and two unearned runs in 3 2/3 innings. He struck out six but walked five. The first inning was indicative of his night as he walked the bases loaded and also struck out the side. The fourth frame was zany as well as he loaded the bases and fielded a comebacker that could have started an inning-ending double play. But he was charged with an error on a horrifically wild throw home that led to those two runs.

LF Adam Duvall hit a two-run homer in the first inning on Friday. It was his 22nd home of the season, continuing a recent hot streak. After going 14 games without a homer, Duvall has gone deep three times in his past four games. He hit a career-high 33 homers last year.

1B Joey Votto is hitting an even .300 after going 1-for-3 with a walk on Friday. He also picked up career RBI No. 800 in the first inning and is tied with Frank McCormick for 12th place in Reds history.