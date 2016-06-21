Preview: Reds at Rangers

Colby Lewis took a no-hitter into the ninth inning in his last outing and looks to remain unbeaten when the Texas Rangers host the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday in the opener of their three-game series. Lewis settled for his 10th career complete game in the victory over Oakland and has given up just two runs and five hits in 17 innings over his last two starts.

Lewis took a perfect game into the eighth inning and ended up allowing two hits in the 5-1 victory over the Athletics on Thursday and said he isn't carrying any disappointment over the close call. "I feel like that's all individual-type stuff - individual-type nonsense," Lewis told reporters. "I don't really worry about that. At the end of the day, we won. I feel like I did what I needed to do that day, and that's about it." Texas rattled off its seventh consecutive victory by posting a 4-3 home win over Baltimore on Monday and its American League-best 46-25 record also is a franchise best through 71 games. Cincinnati owns the third-worst record (27-43) in the majors and is a dismal 10-24 on the road.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Anthony DeSclafani (0-0, 2.08 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Colby Lewis (6-0, 2.81)

DeSclafani is making his third start of the season since returning from an oblique injury suffered in spring training. He lasted just 2 2/3 innings in his last outing, when he gave up four runs (one earned) and six hits in a no-decision against Atlanta. DeSclafani struggled against Texas' Ian Desmond (3-for-6) when he played for Washington.

Lewis has allowed two or fewer runs in nine of his 14 starts and is 23-9 since the beginning of the 2015 season. The 36-year-old is limiting hitters to a .222 batting average - well below the .265 career mark of a major-league career that began in 2002. Lewis hasn't been all that terrific at home this season, posting a 4.50 ERA while going 2-0 in seven starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Reds are visiting the Rangers for just the third time after posting a 2-4 overall record in series played in 2002 and 2013.

2. Texas SS Elvis Andrus is 5-for-8 over his last two contests and has recorded five multi-hit performances in his last eight games.

3. Cincinnati LF Adam Duvall is tied for the major-league lead with 20 homers, and 18 of them have come in his last 44 contests.

PREDICTION: Rangers 9, Reds 2