DeSclafani, Reds top Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas -- There was no rally this time for the Texas Rangers.

Jay Bruce and Zack Cozart provided the offensive muscle for Anthony DeSclafani in the Cincinnati Reds' 8-2 victory over the streaking Texas Rangers on Tuesday night at Globe Life Park.

Bruce and Cozart each went deep, combining to drive in seven runs in the opener of a two-game interleague series. That was plenty of support for DeSclafani, who picked up his first win of the season after being staked to an early lead.

"I'm just trying to get myself back into rhythm personally," DeSclafani said. "I just want to get back to doing well."

The Rangers (46-26) not only lost for the first time in eight games, Colby Lewis suffered his first setback in seven decisions.

Texas also had its string of series victories snapped at 10 in a row. The Rangers, who still lead the American League West by 9 1/2 games, had to win both against the Reds to keep the streak alive.

Texas manager Jeff Banister isn't concerned about streaks and didn't question his club's effort. The Rangers lead the majors in comeback wins this season.

"Still felt like we had good energy," Banister said. "Guys were playing hard all the way through the end. DeSclafani threw the ball very well tonight."

The Reds (28-43) got a stellar start from DeSclafani, who was making only his third appearance this season. DeSclafani (1-0) won after going seven innings and giving up just two runs while striking out six.

The right-hander, one of the best rookie pitchers in the National League last season, began the season on the disabled list and wasn't activated until June 10.

Bruce hit his 16th home run of the season to stake Cincinnati to a 3-0 lead against Lewis in the first inning.

"When you can nick a guy like that early that has been having a lot of success, it's big," said Bruce, who added an RBI double in the seventh. "Any time you give your pitcher a 3-0 lead, I think they feel a lot better than going out there and having to battle from behind or even tied."

Cozart had a solo shot in the seventh and a two-run triple in the fifth and scored three times.

Lewis (6-1) lost after allowing six runs in five innings, matching his shortest outing and most runs allowed this season.

The veteran right-hander, coming off a no-hit bid, didn't have his best stuff, likely because of cramping in his right triceps. Lewis was pulled to get the arm looked at Wednesday.

He took the cautious approach and doesn't expect to miss any time.

"I'm more disappointed in myself for not being able to go back out there and eat up two or three more innings," Lewis said.

The Reds jumped on Lewis early, as Bruce pounded a three-run homer into the visitor's bullpen in left center with one out in the first.

Jurickson Profar cut the deficit to one with a two-run blast to right off DeSclafani in the second.

Lewis found himself in trouble again in the fifth. The Reds put up three more runs, two coming home on Cozart's triple to deep center, to go up 6-2.

The six runs matched the total that Lewis allowed in three previous June starts.

NOTES: Reds 1B Joey Votto was out of the lineup with an illness, missing a start for the first time since May 11. ... Cincinnati activated RHP Raisel Iglesias from the disabled list and placed RHP Blake Wood on the paternity list. Iglesias went on the DL on May 1 with a right shoulder impingement. The Opening Day starter has been moved to the bullpen and he pitched two scoreless innings to close out the win. Wood can be away from the team for three days. ... Texas acquired INF Kyle Kubitza from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for cash considerations. Kubitza goes on the Rangers' 40-man roster and has been optioned to Triple-A Round Rock. Kubitza, 25, has spent the entire season with Triple-A Salt Lake.