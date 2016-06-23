Hamels dominates Reds again in Rangers' win

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Texas Rangers needed some good pitching news Wednesday night.

Cole Hamels delivered in more ways than one.

The ace of the staff continued his mastery of the Cincinnati Reds and the Texas Rangers bounced back to win 6-4 Wednesday night at Globe Life Park.

The outing from Hamels was just what the club needed after learning before the game that two starters were headed to the disabled list.

"It was obviously nice for Cole to give us the start that he did," Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. "We've been in similar situations like that before. News like that is never what you want to hear.

"We've still got to go out and play. These guys understand that."

While the injuries to Colby Lewis and Derek Holland may eventually slow down the American League leaders, Hamels once again proved his value.

"That's why he's the best pitcher in the league," right fielder Shin-Soo Choo said. "After losing last night, he stopped the losing streak."

The left-hander had his stuff working, improving to 8-1 this season and 10-1 lifetime against the National League club after striking out eight and allowing one run in six innings.

Hamels in 3-0 with a 1.82 ERA in five June starts.

"We're playing as a team," he said. "No one in this clubhouse is trying to do more than what they're capable of doing. Nobody is trying to be selfish.

"Everybody is a team player. It's probably the most positive vibe I could experience going on day in and day out."

Ian Desmond and Choo drilled solo home runs, and Prince Fielder drove in two for Texas, which split the two-game interleague series after having a seven-game win streak snapped the day before.

The Rangers (47-26) now head into an off day on a winning note after playing 20 straight days. Texas will have a makeshift rotation for the three-game home series against Boston beginning Friday.

The Reds (28-44) made things interesting after Hamels left the mound. Trailing 5-1 in the eighth, Eugenio Suarez launched a three-run homer down the left-field line off Texas reliever Jake Diekman.

Choo provided an insurance run with his opposite-field shot in the bottom of the inning and Sam Dyson closed out the ninth with his 15th save.

Cincinnati finished its road trip 4-5 going into a home series against San Diego on Thursday.

The Rangers broke the game open in the fourth with four runs off Cincinnati starter Dan Straily, who didn't do himself any favors.

Straily loaded the bases with no outs without the benefit of a Texas hit. Walks to Choo and Nomar Mazara were sandwiched around Rougned Odor getting hit by a pitch.

Adrian Beltre and Fielder followed with run-scoring hits to make it 3-0. A botched double play that would have ended the inning allowed Beltre to come home and stake Hamels to a four-run lead.

"It was poor command for three hitters in a row," said Straily, who dropped to 4-4. "I was trying to figure out. It's just really, really frustrating. That momentary lapse just lost it for me."

The Rangers lead the AL West by 10 games over Houston.

"Anytime you have a good lead it's definitely good just because our division is tough," Fielder said. "We trying not to give anyone any chances."

NOTES: Rangers RHP Colby Lewis will miss at least two months after an MRI on Wednesday revealed a Grade 2 strain in his right lat muscle. ... Texas placed LHP Derek Holland on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to June 21, with left shoulder inflammation. RHP Luke Jackson was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock. ... The Reds placed RHP Alfredo Simon on the 15-day disabled list with a strained right trapezius near the shoulder. That cleared a spot for RHP Michael Lorenzen, who was activated from the 60-day DL. ... Texas announced starters for the upcoming Boston series: RHP Nick Martinez (Friday), RHP A.J. Griffin (Saturday) and LHP Martin Perez (Sunday). ... Cincinnati INF Jordan Pacheco cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Louisville. He refused the assignment and has elected free agency.