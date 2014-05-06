Preview: Reds at Red Sox

The Reds and Red Sox kick off a rematch of the 1975 World Series when Cincinnati visits Boston for the opener of a two-game interleague series on Tuesday. That was one of the more memorable Fall Classics in baseball history, but neither team is playing much like a championship contender so far in 2014. The Reds have posted back-to-back wins and will attempt to climb to .500 by pushing their winning streak to three games.

The Red Sox have lost eight straight times when having a chance to reach the .500 mark, including a 3-2 setback in 10 innings against Oakland on Sunday. Boston dominated the first two games of that series with strong starting pitching and a grand slam in each but went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position in Sunday’s loss - a troubling trend in most of its recent setbacks. Cincinnati had to go extra innings on Sunday as well but pulled out a win on Todd Frazier’s walk-off double, giving the Reds three wins in their last four contests.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MLBN, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Homer Bailey (2-2, 5.50 ERA) vs. Red Sox LH Felix Doubront (1-3, 5.70)

Bailey is battling some inconsistency but put together his longest start of the season last time out, allowing three runs in eight innings to earn a win over Milwaukee. The 28-year-old owns a strong ratio with 33 strikeouts and nine walks in 34 1/3 total frames. Bailey made one start against Boston when the teams met during interleague play in 2008, surrendering three homers among five runs and four hits in 2 1/3 innings to absorb the loss.

Doubront yielded a pair of home runs among five hits in six innings against Tampa Bay in his last outing and ended up with a no-decision. He has not recorded a win since his 2014 debut but matched a season low by allowing only five hits versus the Rays. Doubront will be making his first appearance against Cincinnati but is 5-1 with a 3.89 ERA in six career interleague starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds RF Jay Bruce reportedly will undergo surgery to repair a partially torn meniscus in his left knee and miss three to four weeks.

2. Boston C A.J. Pierzynski is 11-for-28 with two home runs and eight RBIs in his last eight games.

3. Cincinnati 2B Brandon Phillips is 5-for-8 with a homer and four runs scored over his last two contests.

PREDICTION: Reds 7, Red Sox 4