Preview: Reds at Rockies

The Cincinnati Reds on Thursday begin a crucial seven-game road trip in Colorado with the first of four contests versus the Rockies, with a three-game set against St. Louis to follow. Cincinnati is 9-16 since the All-Star break as they continue to struggle without a pair of All-Stars - second baseman Brandon Phillips (thumb) and first baseman Joey Votto (knee), who have been out since early July - but Phillips is expected to return by the end of the month. The Reds have lost four of their last five contests - including a two-game sweep at the hands of the last-place Boston Red Sox - to fall to 60-60 and 3 1/2 games out of the final wild card spot.

Colorado is on pace to record the first 100-loss season in franchise history after a 5-3 setback at San Diego on Thursday dropped it to 46-74 overall and 18-44 on the road - both the worst in baseball. The Rockies, who have lost 11 of their last 13 games and are 3-22 in their last 25 road contests, still lead the majors with a .276 batting average - thanks to hitting .317 at spacious Coors Field. Cincinnati’s Alfredo Simon hasn’t won in five starts (0-4, 4.78 ERA) after winning 12 of his first 15 decisions and opposes Jorge De La Rosa, who has prevailed in four consecutive turns at home.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Alfredo Simon (12-7, 3.08 ERA) vs. Colorado LH Jorge De La Rosa (11-8, 4.34)

Simon received a no-decision after allowing two runs, four hits and five walks while striking out five in a 4-3 loss to Miami on Saturday. The 33-year-old Dominican, who has appeared in 200 major-league games (42 starts - 23 this season), may be feeling the rigors of his first full season in the starting rotation. Cincinnati took two of three from Colorado in May, with the loss coming when Simon was roughed up for five runs and eight hits in three innings of an 11-2 verdict.

De La Rosa allowed four runs and six hits for the second straight start - both losses - in six innings of a 14-4 setback in Arizona on Saturday and is winless in his last three outings. The 33-year-old Mexican, though, is a different pitcher at home as he is an eye-popping 42-14 at hitter-friendly Coors Field, including 7-2 this season. De La Rosa is 2-3 with an 8.49 ERA in 10 games (four starts) against the Reds, including a 9-6 victory last Aug. 30 when he yielded three runs and eight hits in six frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Phillips is expected to begin a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Louisville on Friday.

2. The Rockies have struck out 66 times in their last six games, including 13 on Wednesday.

3. Cincinnati RF Jay Bruce was scratched from Wednesday’s lineup because of an illness.

PREDICTION: Rockies 3, Reds 2