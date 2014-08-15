Preview: Reds at Rockies

The Cincinnati Reds turn to Cy Young Award candidate Johnny Cueto in an attempt to remain relevant in the National League playoff race when they visit the Colorado Rockies on Friday in the second contest of their four-game series. Cincinnati has lost five of its last six contests following Thursday’s 7-3 setback and is 9-17 since the All-Star break to fall four games out of a wild-card spot and 6 1/2 behind first-place Milwaukee in the NL Central. Cueto, the reigning NL Player of the Week, tries for his fifth consecutive victory (1.45 ERA in last four starts) and is unbeaten in seven turns (6-0, 2.23 ERA).

Ineffective pitching (major league-high 4.98 ERA), and injuries are the biggest reasons why Colorado (47-74) is challenging for the worst season in franchise history. Rockies All-Star shortstop Troy Tulowitzki was having an MVP-type season (.340, 21 homers, 52 RBIs in 91 games) before going down with a hip injury and is scheduled to have season-ending surgery Friday in Vail, Colo., while former All-Star outfielder Carlos Gonzalez’s campaign also is over as he prepares for knee surgery on Monday in Frisco, Colo. The Rockies give the ball to Franklin Morales, who is winless in his last four starts as he continues to bounce between the rotation and the bullpen.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Johnny Cueto (14-6, 2.05 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Franklin Morales (5-6, 4.97)

Cueto allowed two runs while striking out nine over eight innings of a 7-2 victory over Miami on Sunday. The 28-year-old Dominican leads the NL in wins (tied), batting average against (.182) and innings (179 2/3) while ranking second in ERA (2.05), complete games (four) and strikeouts (181). Cueto is 2-2 with a 3.63 ERA in six starts against Colorado, including a no-decision when he yielded two runs and five hits while striking out eight in eight innings of Cincinnati’s 4-3 victory on May 9.

Morales, who is 4-6 with 5.15 ERA in 17 starts this season, received a no-decision after allowing three runs (two earned) and five hits in six innings of a 5-3 victory in Arizona on Sunday. The 28-year-old Venezuelan, who makes his first start against Cincinnati, is 5-0 with a 3.08 ERA versus the NL West in 2014 and 0-6, 6.46 against everyone else. Morales has been tough on left-handers throughout his career, limiting them to a .203 average - including .226 this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds 2B Brandon Phillips, who has not played since July 10 because of a thumb injury, will begin a rehabilitation assignment Friday with Triple-A Louisville.

2. Cincinnati LF Ryan Ludwick on Thursday snapped an 0-for-13 skid with an RBI double in the second inning before adding a solo home run in the sixth.

3. Reds RHP Homer Bailey (9-5, 3.71 ERA), who was scheduled to start Saturday, instead will be placed on the disabled list with a strained right elbow.

PREDICTION: Reds 3, Rockies 2