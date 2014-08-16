Preview: Reds at Rockies

The Cincinnati Reds try to build on the momentum of Friday’s 3-2 victory when they visit the Colorado Rockies on Saturday for the third contest of their four-game series. Rookie Kris Negron on Friday capped his first four-hit performance with a tiebreaking RBI single in the ninth inning as Cincinnati - 10-17 since the All-Star break - moved within three games of the final wild-card spot in the National League and is 6 1/2 behind Milwaukee in the Central Division. The Reds will call up Dylan Axelrod from Triple-A Louisville to take the spot of Homer Bailey, who is heading to the disabled list with a strained right elbow, while the Rockies counter with Jordan Lyles.

Colorado welcomes the return of Michael Cuddyer, the outfielder who broke his shoulder while playing third base on June 5. ”I never had any issues with the shoulder at all,‘’ Cuddyer told reporters about his minor-league rehabilitation assignment. “After three or four games, I started getting my legs back underneath me - my feet underneath me - and was feeling normal again being back out on the baseball field.” The return of the 2014 NL batting champion (.331) comes at a good time as Rockies All-Star shortstop Troy Tulowitzki underwent successful hip surgery Friday and right fielder Carlos Gonzalez faces season-ending knee surgery Monday.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, MLBN, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Dylan Axelrod (NR) vs. Rockies RH Jordan Lyles (6-1, 3.70)

Axelrod was 8-8 with a 4.09 ERA in 23 games (21 starts) at the Triple-A level this season, including 2-1, 3.06 with Louisville after being acquired on July 17 from the Chicago White Sox for cash. The 29-year-old Californian, who was drafted in the 30th round (927th overall) by the San Diego Padres in 2007, is 7-13 with a 5.36 over three seasons (48 games) with Chicago, including 4-11, 5.68 in 2013. Axelrod is 5-10 with a 5.32 ERA in 30 major-league starts.

Lyles received a no-decision after allowing two runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings of Colorado’s 4-3 loss in San Diego on Monday in his second start since fracturing his left hand June 4. The 23-year-old South Carolina native worked on a new grip for his change-up during his recuperation period, prompting manager Walt Weiss to tell reporters: “I think it’s going to be a game-changer for him. It’s more of a split change. It’s got some depth to it. I really think it’s going to change him as a pitcher, take him to the next level.” Lyles defeated Cincinnati 4-2 on May 10, when he allowed two runs and four hits while striking out eight in six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cuddyer, who also missed significant time this season because of a hamstring injury, is hitting .317 with five home runs and 16 RBIs in 31 games after winning the National League batting title (.331) last season - his first with Colorado.

2. Cincinnati LHP Aroldis Chapman of Friday recorded his 26th save in 28 chances, but his record streak of 49 games with a strikeout came to an end.

3. The Rockies were 28-27 with Tulowitzki and Gonzalez in the starting lineup and are 19-47 without them this season.

PREDICTION: Rockies 6, Reds 2