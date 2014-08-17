Preview: Reds at Rockies (Game 2)

After one of the odder postponements in recent history, the host Colorado Rockies and Cincinnati Reds will play a split doubleheader Sunday to cap their four-game series. A water main break outside Coors Field that flooded a street and shut off the plumbing inside the stadium forced a postponement not long after the scheduled first pitch Saturday. It was the latest in a series of issues for the Rockies, who have seen a string of stars go down with injuries and are 19-48 since the start of June.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati - which claimed Friday’s meeting after dropping the series opener - enters the twinbill three games out in the race for the National League’s second wild-card spot. The Reds on Saturday placed star right-hander Homer Bailey on the 15-day disabled list with an elbow strain and selected the contract of Dylan Axelrod, who will start the nightcap. Colorado will welcome back reigning NL batting champion Michael Cuddyer, who was activated Saturday after being out for two months with a shoulder injury.

TV: 9:10 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), ROOT Sports (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Dylan Axelrod (NR) vs. Rockies LH Yohan Flande (0-5, 5.36 ERA)

Axelrod was purchased from the Chicago White Sox on July 17. He made five starts for Triple-A Louisville after the move, going 2-1 with a 3.06 ERA and limiting opponents to 27 hits in 35 1/3 innings. The 29-year-old, who was 4-11 with the White Sox last season, has never faced the Rockies.

Flande’s personal losing streak continued Tuesday at San Diego despite giving up two runs and four hits in six innings. He has surrendered 17 runs in only 20 2/3 frames at home while recording just five strikeouts against six walks. Flande has gotten through at least six innings in each of his last three starts after failing to do so in his first four.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cuddyer, who also missed significant time this season because of a hamstring injury, is hitting .317 with five home runs and 16 RBIs in 31 games after winning the National League batting title (.331) last season - his first with Colorado.

2. Former Rockies 1B Todd Helton will have his No. 17 retired prior to the afternoon game.

3. Colorado leads the all-time series 87-86.

PREDICTION: Reds 6, Rockies 5