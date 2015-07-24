Preview: Reds at Rockies

Even though Cincinnati didn’t win its series with Colorado the last time the teams met, the Rockies are still responsible for one of the few highlights in what appears to be another disappointing season for the Reds. Two clubs at or near the bottom of their respective divisions renew acquaintances when Cincinnati opens a three-game set in Colorado on Friday.

The Reds were mired in a nine-game losing streak – their longest in 17 years – after dropping the first of three games at home against Colorado on May 25 before Skip Schumaker ended their suffering one day later with a walk-off RBI double. Cincinnati, which is in danger of falling into a tie with Milwaukee for last place in the National League Central, enters this series coming off a disappointing four-game split with the Chicago Cubs after Taylor Teagarden – a .154 hitter – singled home the go-ahead run in the ninth inning for the Cubs in the second game of a doubleheader Wednesday. Colorado has spent every day since June 12 in the NL West cellar and solidified that spot even more by losing four of its first five following the All-Star break. The Rockies had their hearts broken Wednesday, as well, giving up a tiebreaking two-run single in the ninth en route to a 10-8 home loss to Texas.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Anthony DeSclafani (5-7, 3.99 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Eddie Butler (3-6, 4.80)

Although he did not issue a walk for the first time in 18 turns, DeSclafani was tagged for a career high-tying six runs over five innings versus Cleveland on Saturday to extend his winless streak to six outings. The 26-year-old New Jersey native has been much better on the road (3-2, 2.53 ERA) than at home (2-5, 5.69), giving up three earned runs or fewer in seven of his nine road starts. DeSclafani, who has limited the opposition to a .201 batting average outside of Cincinnati, will face Colorado for the first time.

Butler made his first major-league start since June 5 on Sunday – giving up two runs in four frames in San Diego – before the game was cancelled due to a storm. The 24-year-old Radford product struggled in six minor-league turns prior to his promotion, going 2-2 with a 6.27 ERA at Triple-A Albuquerque. Butler, who is 1-3 with a 6.41 ERA in four starts at Coors Field this year, did not factor into the decision in his only career start versus the Reds on May 25, permitting four runs over six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds 3B Todd Frazier, who has gone deep once since winning the Home Run Derby during the All-Star break, is batting .217 with six homers and 14 RBIs in 23 career games against Colorado.

2. Rockies SS Troy Tulowitzki is a .333 hitter with 13 homers and 30 RBIs in 39 career games against Cincinnati.

3. Reds 1B Joey Votto, who has reached base safely in eight straight plate appearances, is 14-of-26 since the All-Star break.

PREDICTION: Reds 8, Rockies 6