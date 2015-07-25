Preview: Reds at Rockies

Johnny Cueto could be making his final start as a member of the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday when he faces the host Colorado Rockies, who opened the three-game series with Friday’s dramatic 6-5 victory. Cueto is one of several players being mentioned in trade rumors on the Reds, who have lost seven of their last 10 to fall a season-high 10 games under .500.

While several Cincinnati players appear distracted by the upcoming trade deadline, first baseman Joey Votto has been on a tear since the All-Star break while going 17-for-31 with three home runs. Votto is unlikely to be moved next week, but the disappointing Reds are reportedly shopping closer Aroldis Chapman, right fielder Jay Bruce and pitcher Mike Leake along with Cueto. Colorado appears intent to keep stars Carlos Gonzalez and Troy Tulowitzki while building around young players such as second baseman DJ LeMahieu, who brings a career-high-tying 14-game hitting streak into Saturday’s contest. Gonzalez is batting .344 this month after belting two home runs in Friday’s win.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Johnny Cueto (6-6, 2.79 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Chris Rusin (3-3, 3.88)

Cueto has failed to pitch past the fifth inning in back-to-back starts, including last Sunday against Cleveland when he allowed two runs and issued a season-high six walks over four frames. The 29-year-old has pitched eight strong innings in each of his last two starts against Colorado, and he’s 3-2 with a 3.38 ERA in seven career starts against the Rockies. LeMahieu is 5-for-11 against Cueto while Gonzalez is 4-for-13 with a home run.

Rusin has been a pleasant surprise since being recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque in early May. The 28-year-old, who was waived by the Cubs at the end of last season, has recorded five straight quality starts while recording a 2.97 ERA with 19 strikeouts over that stretch. Marlon Byrd is 4-for-8 against Rusin, who is 0-1 with a 4.00 ERA in three career starts against Cincinnati.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rockies have won 31 of their last 43 meetings against the Reds in Denver.

2. Reds 2B Brandon Phillips is 10-for-28 during a six-game hitting streak.

3. Colorado activated OF Corey Dickerson from the disabled list and optioned LHP Rex Brothers to Triple-A Albuquerque.

PREDICTION: Reds 6, Rockies 3