Preview: Reds at Rockies

The Colorado Rockies will likely be without All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado in Sunday’s series finale against the visiting Cincinnati Reds, but the news could be much worse. The Rockies star is listed as day-to-day after X-rays came back negative on his left hand, which was hit by a Johnny Cueto fastball in Saturday’s game.

The Rockies head into the rubber match of the three-game series with two of their top hitters on a tear. Second baseman DJ LeMahieu brings a career-high 15-game hitting streak into Sunday’s contest while right fielder Carlos Gonzalez is batting .354 with six home runs this month. “I feel like I’m giving this team a chance to win ball games and to help put runs on the board,” Gonzalez told reporters. ”Hopefully, it stays that way.” Cincinnati has lost eight of its last 13, but second baseman Todd Frazier has maintained his momentum from the All-Star break while batting .320 with two home runs and 10 RBIs in his last six games.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Michael Lorenzen (3-4, 3.77 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Kyle Kendrick (3-11, 6.12)

Lorenzen is looking to bounce back from a rough outing Monday when he received a no-decision after yielding four runs in five innings against the Cubs. The 23-year-old rookie is winless in his last four outings and recorded only one quality start during that span. Lorenzen held the Rockies to one run on two hits over seven dominant innings in Cincinnati on May 26.

Kendrick saw his ERA climb again Tuesday after allowing six runs (five earned) on 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings against Texas. The 30-year-old has yielded 24 home runs and the Rockies have lost 14 of his 19 starts. Jay Bruce is 6-for-20 with two home runs against Kendrick, who is 4-4 with a 4.41 ERA in 11 career games (10 starts) against the Reds.

WALK-OFFS

1. Colorado SS Troy Tulowitzki is hitless in his last 15 at-bats.

2. Reds 2B Brandon Phillips is 11-for-33 during his seven-game hitting streak.

3. The Rockies are 13-30 in games in which they’ve committed at least one error.

PREDICTION: Reds 8, Rockies 6