Preview: Reds at Rockies

The Cincinnati Reds had just four road wins entering a four-game set with the Colorado Rockies but have the opportunity to conclude it with seven if they can win Thursday's series finale. Cincinnati has scored 22 runs while winning two of the first three games at Coors Field to raise its road record to 6-20.

Right fielder Jay Bruce has homered in each of the past two games and is 8-for-21 with three homers and five RBIs over the last five games. What helped the Reds the most in Wednesday's 7-2 victory was quieting red-hot Rockies right fielder Carlos Gonzalez, who went 0-for-3 with a walk after homering in five of the previous six games. Colorado center fielder Charlie Blackmon reached base three times on two singles and a hit by pitch to extend his career-best streak of reaching base to 27 consecutive games. The Rockies didn't hit a single homer in Wednesday's game after tying a franchise mark with seven and racking up 14 extra-base hits in Tuesday's 17-4 romp over the Reds.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Alfredo Simon (1-5, 9.60 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Eddie Butler (2-2, 4.13)

Simon has experienced a poor season and the rough outings include allowing 10 runs in one start and eight in another. He has given up 64 hits in 40 1/3 innings while compiling a 2.06 WHIP and opposing batters are hitting .358 against him. Simon is 0-2 with a 7.47 ERA in seven career appearances (two starts) against Colorado and has struggled with the hot-hitting Blackmon (3-for-6, one homer).

Butler received a no-decision in his last turn when he gave up four runs and four hits in five innings at home against San Francisco. He has been largely unsuccessful at Coors Field by going 3-5 with a 6.75 ERA in 11 career appearances (10 starts). Butler has a 5.25 ERA in two career no-decisions against the Reds and has had issues retiring Bruce (3-for-6).

WALK-OFFS

1. Gonzalez went 19-for-37 during a nine-game hitting streak that ended with Wednesday's hitless outing.

2. Cincinnati 2B Brandon Phillips (foot) has missed the past two games and is questionable for the finale.

3. Colorado SS Jose Reyes began a rehab stint at Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday after his suspension for a domestic-violence incident concluded.

PREDICTION: Rockies 12, Reds 7