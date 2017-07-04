Rookie Raimel Tapia has helped the Colorado Rockies overcome some issues in their outfield, and he looks to follow up a big effort when the team continues its four-game series against the visiting Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday. Tapia fell a single shy of the cycle and scored twice to lead the Rockies to a 5-3 win in the opener of the set on Monday, lifting his average to .304 through 32 games.

The performance came on the day Colorado placed Ian Desmond on the 10-day disabled list with a calf injury and saw fellow outfielder Carlos Gonzalez come off the DL, only to go 0-for-4 and drop his average to .218. Tapia's big effort also helped the Rockies rebound from a 1-8 road trip that was capped by a walk-off loss at Arizona on Sunday. All-Stars Charlie Blackmon (18th homer, two runs scored) and Greg Holland (perfect inning for his major league-leading 27th save) also contributed to the much-needed win for Colorado. The Reds received home runs from Scooter Gennett and All-Star Joey Votto, who became the 11th player in franchise history to record 1,500 hits.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), ROOT Rocky Mountain (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Homer Bailey (0-2, 27.00 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Kyle Freeland (8-6, 3.84)

Bailey has struggled mightily in two starts since returning from elbow surgery, allowing 14 runs and 12 hits over 4 2/3 innings. He has issued five walks while striking out four in that span and served up three home runs in three frames of a loss to Milwaukee on Thursday. The 31-year-old is 2-2 with a 4.43 ERA in seven career starts against the Rockies and has surrendered only two runs in 13 1/3 frames at Coors Field.

Freeland has completed at least six innings in 11 of his last 13 starts, although he has suffered back-to-back losses while giving up nine runs in 12 frames. The 24-year-old Denver native is 4-3 with a 3.21 ERA at home, allowing three home runs in 42 innings. Freeland won at Cincinnati on May 21 despite allowing four runs in 5 2/3 frames, as Votto and Scott Schebler took him deep.

WALK-OFFS

1. Votto is batting .363 in 25 career games at Coors Field.

2. Gennett is hitting .421 over his last 10 contests.

3. Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado has collected 21 RBIs in 29 career games against the Reds.

PREDICTION: Rockies 8, Reds 4