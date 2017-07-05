Colorado right-hander Jon Gray was superb in his first outing since returning from a broken foot and looks for another strong performance when the Rockies close a three-game series against the visiting Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday. Gray struck out 10 batters in six innings while beating the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday after missing nearly 2 1/2 months.

Colorado split the first two games of the series but Tuesday's setback was the club's 11th in the past 13 games. Rockies All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado is mired in a 14-game homerless drought despite being 11-for-27 during a seven-game hitting streak. Cincinnati All-Stars Joey Votto and Zack Cozart each went 0-for-5 in Tuesday's victory while Scooter Gennett, Jose Peraza and Scott Schebler all hit homers. The Reds have won only three of their past 18 road games.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), ROOT Sports Rocky Mountain (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Scott Feldman (7-5, 3.78 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Jon Gray (1-0, 3.93)

Feldman won back-to-back starts and blanked Chicago on two hits over seven innings in his last turn. He is 3-1 with a 2.25 ERA over his past five outings and issued just seven walks in 32 innings during the stretch. Feldman is 1-0 with a 6.00 ERA in three career appearances (one start) against Colorado and has struggled with Mark Reynolds (4-for-10, one homer).

Gray showed promise last season while going 10-10 with a 4.61 ERA and his return provides much needed help for the rotation. The 25-year-old, who was selected third overall in the 2013 draft, has seven double-digit strikeout games in 42 career starts. Gray won his lone career start against the Reds last season when he allowed three runs (two earned) and four hits in six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rockies RHP Chad Bettis (testicular cancer) is making strides and could begin a rehab stint next week.

2. Cincinnati CF Billy Hamilton (back) had two hits and two RBIs Tuesday after sitting out the opener.

3. Colorado 2B DJ LeMahieu (groin) sat out Tuesday and is expected back for the finale.

PREDICTION: Rockies 8, Reds 5