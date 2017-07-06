Romano helps Reds beat Rockies
DENVER -- Nearly three months ago, Sal Romano made his major league debut for the Cincinnati Reds. It was a harsh learning experience but one from which he profited.
The Colorado Rockies are hoping their deep slump is behind them as they look to win a four-game series from the visiting Cincinnati Reds on Thursday afternoon. The Rockies have won two of the first three contests after Wednesday's 5-3 triumph, which was only their third victory in the last 14 games.
All-Star Nolan Arenado has gone 15 games without a home run as Colorado's fortunes plummeted and had his seven-game hitting streak halted on Wednesday. Pat Valaika recorded half of the Rockies' hits by going 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs. Cincinnati has dropped 16 of its last 19 road contests and is a meager 13-28 away from home. The versatile Scooter Gennett is 6-for-10 with two blasts and four RBIs in the series and has gone deep 11 times in his last 24 contests.
TV: 3:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)
PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Sal Romano (0-1, 6.00 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Tyler Chatwood (6-9, 4.41)
Romano is making his second major-league start after lasting just three innings in his first, giving up three runs - two earned - and three hits while losing to Milwaukee on April 16. The 23-year-old has gone 1-3 with a 3.06 ERA in nine turns at Triple-A Louisville this season and said he is much more comfortable ahead of Thursday's outing. "I think I'm a lot more relaxed and not as nervous. I want to feel like I belong," Romano told reporters. "I'm not going to try to overthrow. I will work my 93-95 (miles per hour); that's when my sinker is at its best. I still have 96, 97 and 98 in the tank, and there are certain times I can use that."
Chatwood has dropped consecutive turns and is winless in his last four outings. The 27-year-old has experienced big troubles at Coors Field this season, going 2-4 with a 6.39 ERA and 1.71 WHIP in seven starts. Chatwood is 0-2 with a 5.40 ERA in three career turns against the Reds but has limited Joey Votto to one hit in five at-bats.
WALK-OFFS
1. Reds LF Adam Duvall is 1-for-13 with five strikeouts over his last four games.
2. Colorado 2B DJ LeMahieu (groin) has missed the last two contests and is questionable for the series finale.
3. Cincinnati C Devin Mesoraco (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day disabled list and RHP Ariel Hernandez was recalled from Triple-A Louisville to fill the roster opening.
PREDICTION: Rockies 11, Reds 8
DENVER -- Nearly three months ago, Sal Romano made his major league debut for the Cincinnati Reds. It was a harsh learning experience but one from which he profited.
WARSAW U.S. President Donald Trump vowed on Thursday to confront North Korea "very strongly" following its latest missile test and urged nations to show Pyongyang there would be consequences for its weapons program.