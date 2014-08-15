Rockies 7, Reds 3: Jorge De La Rosa won his fifth straight home start and Charlie Culberson belted a three-run homer to lead Colorado past reeling Cincinnati.

De La Rosa (12-8) improved to 43-14 at Coors Field - 8-2 this season - after allowing three runs and five hits in seven innings to snap a three-start winless streak.

Wilin Rosario and Drew Stubbs each had two hits and an RBI as the Rockies snapped a three-game slide and won for only the third time in their last 14 contests.

Ryan Ludwick homered, doubled and drove in two runs for the Reds, who fell four games out of the second National League wild-card position with their fifth loss in six contests. Alfredo Simon (12-8, 3.28 ERA) extended his winless streak to six starts (0-5, 5.46) after allowing seven runs (five earned) and 10 hits in five innings.

Ludwick’s 200th career double and Zack Cozart’s two-out single knocked in runs in the second frame to give Cincinnati a 2-0 lead. Corey Dickerson and Rosario delivered back-to-back doubles in the bottom half and Dickerson’s sacrifice fly came with one out in the third to even the score after Colorado loaded the bases with none out.

The Rockies took a 4-2 lead in the fourth with the help of Simon’s throwing error as Charlie Blackmon recorded an RBI groundout and Stubbs followed with a run-scoring single - both unearned runs. Culberson drove a first-pitch fastball over the wall in left-center with one out in the fifth to stretch Colorado’s advantage to 7-2.

GAME NOTEBOOK: De La Rosa appeared to tweak his right hamstring while running to first base during a groundout to end the second inning. ... Rockies All-Star SS Troy Tulowitzki, who hit .340 with 21 homers and 52 RBIs in 91 games, is scheduled to have season-ending hip surgery Friday in Vail, Colo. ... Reds 2B Brandon Phillips, who has not played since July 10 because of a thumb injury, will begin a rehabilitation assignment Friday with Triple-A Louisville.