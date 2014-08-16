Cueto, Reds stifle Rockies

DENVER -- Cincinnati Reds ace Johnny Cueto was his usual brilliant self on Friday night and came away with a 3-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies when Kris Negron capped a record night with a ninth-inning single.

The Reds broke a three-game losing streak and won for just the second time in seven games as Cueto (15-6) limited the Rockies to two runs and six hits in eight innings and became the first 15-game winner in the majors. He made his 17th start after a Reds loss, and in those games, Cueto is 10-3 with four no-decisions.

“You go all in with Johnny, and you don’t fear losing a game late, because when he’s in there, he’s the best guy to be out on the field,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “He’s so competitive. He doesn’t give in. He sees areas where the hitters are vulnerable, and he makes big pitches. And he just has no fear of the competition.”

Cueto made two huge pitches in the seventh after left fielder Corey Dickerson tied the game at 2 with a double and catcher Wilin Rosario was intentionally walked to load the bases with one out.

Cueto struck out shortstop Charlie Culberson and second baseman DJ LeMahieu on high 95 mph fastballs. Both players swung and missed, and LeMahieu slammed his bat to the ground in disgust after his futile swing.

“I was thinking about a ground-ball double play, but things went different and thank God I was able to strike out the other two guys,” Cueto said through a translator. “It was an outside fastball that I wanted them to go up (for), and they did that.”

Cueto, whose ERA is 2.06 in a major league leading 187 2/3 innings, set a career high with his seventh straight win and matched his career high by winning his fifth straight start.

Second baseman Negron, a 28-year-old rookie who was recalled from Triple-A Lousville on July 10 after second baseman Brandon Phillips was injured, went 4-for-4, the first four-hit game of his career.

His parents and grandmother flew in Friday from Vacaville, Calif., to see him play in the majors for the first time this season.

Negron’s game-winning hit came against Adam Ottavino (0-4), the sixth Rockies pitcher. Their bullpen admirably pieced together nine innings when scheduled starter Franklin Morales missed the game because his wife went into labor.

“‘Otto’ has been deadly against righties,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. “We got in a good situation but the kid got a big hit for him. I’ll take Otto in that situation every time against a right-handed bat.”

Ottavino gave up a leadoff single in the ninth inning to third baseman Ramon Santiago, who was sacrificed to second. Ottavino walked Skip Schumaker, who pinch-hit for Cueto, and got center fielder Billy Hamilton to pop out, but Negron, making his 15th career start, lined a single past Ottavino.

“I’ve had a couple opportunities to come up with a hit at the end of a game,” Negron said, “and it felt good to finally get one through. The other day I had a big chance, and I hit it back up the middle against Boston and it got caught.”

Aroldis Chapman’s 49-game strikeout streak, the longest in major league history by a reliever since 1900, ended, but he picked up his 26th save. He issued a one-out walk, but catcher Branyan Pena, who moved to first base in the eighth, managed to catch pinch hitter Michael McKenry’s line drive that staggered him and stepped on first base to complete a game-ending double play.

“I’ve never seen a line drive coming at me that hard, even when I‘m behind home plate,” Pena said. “Just to end the game, it was pretty exciting. I‘m still in shock I caught the baseball.”

Cueto gave up a run in the second when third baseman Nolan Arenado led off with his 12th home run. The Reds tied the game in third when Cueto and center fielder Billy Hamilton began the inning with singles and after Negron’s sacrifice, Cueto scored on a ground out.

That run came against Matt Belisle, who made his first start since May 25, 2008, when he was with the Reds. Belisle was working on a limit of about 45 pitches. Weiss was hoping to get three innings from Belisle, who went that distance on 49 pitches, 37 strikes.

The Reds made it 2-1 in the fourth against Nick Masset on third baseman Ramon Santiago’s single, following a leadoff double by first baseman Jack Hanahan.

“Really proud of the guys the way they stepped up tonight,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. “We were in a really tough spot. The bullpen did a (heck) of a job giving us a chance to win against a Cy Young caliber guy.”

NOTES: The Reds announced that RHP Dylan Axelrod will start Saturday in place of RHP Homer Bailey (strained right flexor mass tendon). Necessary roster moves will be made Saturday. ... Reds 1B Todd Frazier didn’t play because of stiffness in his lower right back that he felt while swinging in his second at-bat Thursday. ... Reds RHP Logan Ondrusek (strained right shoulder) threw 14 pitches in one scoreless inning on a rehab assignment Friday for Triple-A Louisville and could rejoin the Reds in the next day or two. ... Rockies SS Troy Tulowitzki underwent season-ending surgery in Vail, Colo., to have his torn left hip labrum repaired. ... RF Michael Cuddyer (fractured left shoulder socket), who completed an eight-game rehab assignment Thursday, will be activated Saturday and play for the Rockies for the first time since he was injured June 5.