Rockies, Reds play two Sunday after water-main break

DENVER -- A water main break outside Coors Field caused the game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Colorado Rockies to be postponed Saturday night.

The teams will conclude their four-game series by playing a day-night doubleheader on Sunday with the first game scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET. The Rockies are retiring Todd Helton’s No. 17 before the first game, with ceremonies to begin at 3:30, preventing the start time of Sunday’s first game from being moved up.

Mat Latos, who was scheduled to start Sunday for the Reds, will be on the mound for the first game. Dylan Axelrod, the scheduled starter on Saturday, will pitch the second game.

Jordan Lyles, who was scheduled to pitch Saturday for the Rockies, will start the first game Sunday and Yohan Flande, who was scheduled to pitch Sunday, will take the mound for the second game.

The water break occurred at the corner of 20th and Blake streets, outside the main entrance to Coors Field, and terminated the supply of water to the ballpark, rendering the restrooms and concession stands inoperable and causing a potential health risk. The Denver Office of Emergency Management requested the game be postponed.

Asked if he had ever been part of game postponed by a water main break, Rockies manager Walt Weiss said, “No, I was in an earthquake, though.”

He was referring to the 1989 earthquake in San Francisco that occurred before Game 3 of the World Series while Weiss was playing for the Oakland Athletics.

Saturday’s postponement creates more problems for the Reds than the Rockies.

The Rockies have a scheduled off day Monday and are coming off a game Friday when scheduled starter Franklin Morales didn’t pitch because his wife gave birth to a daughter. The Rockies were forced to cover Morales’ nine innings in that game with six relievers.

“You don’t plan for these things,” Weiss said, “but we’re a little banged up, so it can help, especially having to go through pretty much our entire bullpen yesterday.”

The Reds will travel to St. Louis after the series ends Sunday, which means a much later arrival in St. Louis on Monday morning.

“We’ve done this before,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “Everybody’s conditioned to this. Where we’re in a little bit of a bind is, of course, the bullpen. We’ll need another starter five days from now.”

Saturday’s game was scheduled to start at 8:10 p.m. ET. At about 7:55, the Rockies announced the game was delayed because of the water main break and would start at 8:40. But the game was postponed.

NOTES: The Reds selected the contract of RHP Dylan Axelrod, who was scheduled to start Saturday. RHP Homer Bailey was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8 with a strained right flexor mass tendon in his right elbow. To make room on the 40-man roster for Axelrod, 1B Joey Votto (left knee) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list. He’s eligible to be activated Sept. 4. ... Rockies RF Michael Cuddyer was activated after missing 60 games because of a fractured left shoulder socket. 1B Ben Paulsen was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs. ... Rockies RHP Tommy Kahnle (right shoulder inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Tuesday and RHP Brooks Brown was recalled from Colorado Springs. The Rockies also transferred LHP Brett Anderson to the 60-day disabled list. He underwent surgery Thursday on a herniated disc in his back. ... Rockies 1B Justin Morneau was scratched from the lineup Saturday because of a stiff neck, something that bothers him from time to time and typically involves no more than a day or two off. But he was on the disabled list last month with a neck strain. ... Reds RHP Logan Ondrusek (right shoulder strain) threw one scoreless inning Friday for Triple-A Louisville and is expected to be activated Monday. ... Reds LF Ryan Ludwick was to be back in the lineup Saturday after not playing Friday because of stiffness in his lower right back. ... Rockies LHP Frankin Morales was back with the team after his wife, Isabel, gave birth to their first child, a daughter named Mariana.