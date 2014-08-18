Cuddyer’s cycle helps Rockies sweep Reds

DENVER -- Maybe the Colorado Rockies drew some energy, karma or just plain luck from watching Todd Helton have his No. 17 retired.

After the ceremony Sunday, the Rockies then swept a split doubleheader, recording two come-from-behind wins over the Cincinnati Reds.

“No. 17 must have worked his magic today,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. “Yeah, it was a good day.”

The Rockies won the second game 10-5, scoring five runs with two outs in the eighth inning, the first four on two-run doubles by Corey Dickerson and Michael Cuddyer.

The double by Cuddyer enabled him to hit for the cycle, the seventh time it was done in Rockies history and the first time since Carlos Gonzalez accomplished the feat July 31, 2010, against the Chicago Cubs at Coors Field. Cuddyer also hit for the cycle on May 22, 2009, with the Minnesota Twins against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Reds were swept in a doubleheader for the first time since Aug. 28, 2007, at Pittsburgh.

Colorado won the first game 10-9 when Drew Stubbs capped a five-run ninth with a three-run, walk-off homer. The blast came off J.J. Hoover, who relieved Aroldis Chapman after the Cincinnati closer walked all four batters he faced.

”The first one got away from us, and the second one got away from us,“ Reds manager Bryan Price said. ”I know runs can score here in a hurry. We really did everything we could with our bullpen to get to the place where he had a chance to win that first game. And that’s the one we should put away and we didn‘t. ...

“We had a three-man bullpen for Game 2, and it didn’t work out.”

The Rockies came into the doubleheader with losses in 15 of their previous 19 games since they last won two straight July 25-26. They also were losers of 24 of their previous 38 games at Coors Field. Against that backdrop, the stirring wins made for a great day for the home team.

“Today was awesome,” said Colorado reliever Adam Ottavino (1-4), who retired the side in order for the eighth to earn the win in the nightcap. “We were here for a long time anyway, might as well win them. We made two great comebacks, one with Chapman starting the ninth with a four-run lead. And tonight after being here for almost 12 hours, rallying again, it just feels good. Everybody feels happy today.”

The Rockies, who trailed the second game 5-2, rallied against Carlos Contreras (0-1) and Manny Parra, scoring three runs in the seventh and five in the eighth.

Colorado tied the game in the seventh, aided greatly by a Reds throwing error. Dickerson singled home the first run in the inning, and two more scored on third baseman Nolan Arenado’s bases-loaded grounder. Cincinnati third baseman Ramon Santiago, instead of trying to go to second to start a double play, got the force out at third but then threw the ball well wide of first baseman Brayan Pena.

Cuddyer was activated from the 60-day disabled list Saturday before a water-main break caused that day’s game to be postponed. He missed 60 games with a fractured left shoulder socket, and he went 1-for-5 in Sunday’s opener.

In the second game, Cuddyer tripled in the first, led off the sixth with his sixth homer and first since May 24, singled in the seventh and gave the Rockies a 9-5 lead with his double in the eighth, when he was the seventh Colorado batter of the inning.

“That last inning, we put a string of a lot of good at-bats to get me up that last time, so it was a lot of fun,” Cuddyer said. “It was just a fun day in general, from Todd’s number being retired to the two come-from-behind wins. (It) was awesome.”

The Rockies took three of four from the Reds (61-63), who fell 8 1/2 games behind in the National League Central and 4 1/2 games back in the wild-card race. They begin a three-game series Monday at St. Louis after a very deflating day.

“There’s no excuse for hangover in this game,” Price said. “We’re all professionals, and we’re all expected to go out there and bust our tails and do a great job. Today we didn‘t, and we’re going to wear it. And we should wear it. We screwed up two games. And we should wear it, all of us.”

NOTES: In the nightcap, RHP Dylan Axelrod gave up two runs in six innings in his Reds debut. It was his first major league appearance since Sept. 25, 2013, when he was with the Chicago White Sox. ... Reds RHP Curtis Partch and Rockies 1B Ben Paulsen were added to the rosters for the second game. Teams are permitted to carry a 26th player on the active roster for the second game of a doubleheader. Paulsen started and went 1-for-4. Colorado 1B Justin Morneau, who did not play in either game, was still bothered by a sore neck. ... Colorado 2B DJ LeMahieu sat out both games Sunday due to a sore left ankle. He turned the ankle Friday night on a play at second base while breaking up a double play with a slide. ... Reds 1B Todd Frazier didn’t play in the doubleheader due to lower back spasms that he felt on a swing Friday night.