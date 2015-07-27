Big inning helps Rockies rout Reds

DENVER -- The inning was surreal, a win-the-lottery happening that was perfectly timed for the Colorado Rockies. Their 10-run outburst Sunday in the third, an explosion that included three home runs and five straight hits, did more than erase a two-run deficit.

The Rockies rode that offensive spree to a 17-7 romp of the Cincinnati Reds, scoring their most runs in more than three years and matching their most lopsided victory margin this season.

“You don’t get a lot of those days were you get to coast to the finish line,” said Rockies manager Walt Weiss, whose team is 42-54 after winning for just the third time in eight games since the All-Star break.

Rockies first baseman Ben Paulsen and right fielder Carlos Gonzalez each homered twice.

Paulsen recorded his first multi-homer game, giving him seven home runs on the season. He set single-game career highs with four hits and four RBIs. Paulsen finished a double shy of the cycle when he struck out on his final at-bat in the seventh but wasn’t focused on any personal milestone.

“I kind of let that at-bat get away from me,” Paulsen said. “I was ahead 2-0 and tried to swing. If I had to do it over again, hopefully I could take that walk (with the count) 3-1.”

Gonzalez tied career highs with six RBIs and four runs. Gonzalez has 18 home runs, including eight this month while batting .377 (26-for-69) with six doubles.

“I think Cargo’s officially hot,” Weiss said. “It looks like he’s dictating the at-bat now. It looks like he’s slowing down, he’s recognizing pitches. When he gets the barrel on the ball, a lot of things happen, a lot of damage.”

Third baseman Nolan Arenado began the scoring in the 10-run third with a two-run homer. It was 25th homer of the season and ended a drought of 76 at-bats without a homer since he went deep twice on June 28 at San Francisco.

The inning was the Rockies’ biggest since they scored 11 runs and their 17 runs were the most since they had an 11-run eruption while beating the New York Mets 18-9 on April 27, 2012. Six of the Rockies’ eight hits in the third went for extra bases -- three homers, two doubles and a triple.

Paulsen followed Arenado’s homer with his sixth of the season, and Gonzalez capped the 10-run inning with a two-run homer. The previous time the Rockies hit three homers in one inning was May 27, 2010, against Arizona.

“Those innings are fun, when you get to sit in the dugout and watch your teammates hit,” Paulsen said. “It’s a joy.”

Paulsen led off the fourth with a homer, and Gonzalez belted a three-run shot in the fifth.

Right fielder Jay Bruce, who drove in four runs, put Cincinnati ahead 4-2 with a three-run homer in the third off Kyle Kendrick (4-11). Bruce’s drive hit the right-field foul pole.

Bruce’s homer was the major league leading 25th off Kendrick, who needed 102 pitches to get through five innings. He allowed seven hits and six runs as his ERA crept up to 6.33. The win was just the second in 10 starts for him at Coors Field, where he is 2-5 with a 7.27 ERA.

“Threw a lot of pitches for five innings,” Kendrick said. “Obviously, I’d like to go deeper. It wasn’t great, but it was a W. That’s the main thing.”

The Rockies pounded starter Michael Lorenzen (3-5), who lasted 2 1/3 innings and gave up seven hits, five for extra bases, and a career-high eight runs. Lorenzen threw just 34 of 61 pitches for strikes.

“He had one of those games where he was close in ball to strike ratio,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “There were some elevation mistakes...When you see the Rockies get balls in the air in this ballpark, it is tough. This is a place that you’ve got to get ground balls and striekouts. It was just not his day.”

NOTES: Reds RHP Johnny Cueto was traded to Kansas City for LHPs Brandon Finnegan, 22; John Lamb, 25; and Cody Reed, 22. ...Rockies 2B DJ LeMahieu went 2-for-4 and extended his career-high hitting streak to 16 games. ...Colorado LHP Yohan Flande will start against Cubs in Chicago on Tuesday, when the Rockies need a fifth starter for the first time after the All-Star break. ... Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado, who was hit on the left hand by a 96 mph Cueto fastball Saturday night, was in the lineup Sunday. ... Rockies SS Troy Tulowitzki and LF Corey Dickerson received planned days off. ... Rockies RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) is scheduled to throw 25 pitches and face hitters Monday at Triple-A Albuquerque and then make three rehab appearances for that team, starting Thursday.