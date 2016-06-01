Rockies pound seven homers, rout Reds

DENVER -- The Colorado Rockies, no strangers to slugging exploits at Coors Field, reached new offensive heights Tuesday night.

While blasting the Cincinnati Reds 17-4, the Rockies set franchise records with 14 extra-base hits and 47 total bases, an offensive onslaught that included a franchise-record-tying seven home runs, their most ever in Denver.

The Rockies also hit seven homers on April 5, 1997, at Montreal.

Five of the Rockies' homers came in the first three innings when they built a seven-run lead. Colorado had a season-high 19 hits and tied its season high in runs scored.

"You don't get many nights like these," Rockies manager Walt Weiss said, "so you enjoy them while you can."

Nolan Arenado and Charlie Blackmon each hit two homers. Blackmon led off the game with a homer for the second consecutive day and belted his first career grand slam in the seventh, tying his career high with five RBIs.

DJ LeMahieu, who tied his career high with four hits, homered, as did Carlos Gonzalez and Gerardo Parra. Every Rockies starting position player had at least one hit except Trevor Story.

Related Coverage Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

The seven homers and 14 extra-base hits allowed tied Reds franchise records.

The Rockies put an end to a three-game losing streak during which they yielded 50 hits while being outscored 29-16.

"I know it's only one win," Blackmon said, "but it feels good to put a statement, you know win with an explanation point and kind of put an end to the way we've been playing the past few games."

Before his grand slam, Blackmon hit a ball deep but foul down the right field line, which he took to be a bad omen.

"Every time you hit one foul for a homer, it's like an automatic out," Blackmon said. "Like you're out, you're not going to hit another homer. That's just how it works. You'll probably strike out. So I'm not expecting to do anything other than get one of those runs in."

The early offensive surge made it easy for Colorado right-hander Jon Gray, who won his second straight start. He was quickly staked to a seven-run lead as the Rockies unloaded two homers and five runs on Reds starter Jon Moscot (0-3) in the first inning and two more homers in the second.

Moscot was reinstated from the disabled list before the game and made his first start for the Reds since April 27. He allowed seven runs on eight hits in two innings.

"The one redeeming quality of the outing was he threw strikes," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "It's just they were on him. There were a lot of pitches that missed location by a fairly wide margin that ended up being really good pitches to hit. He just wasn't able to contain their offense."

Gray (3-2) gave up solo homers to Joey Votto and Jay Bruce to make it 8-3 in the sixth. Gray had a scary moment in the third when he hit Moscot in the right ear and then walked the next two batters to force in a run and made it 7-1. Moscot stayed in the game but didn't take the mound in the third.

Gray choked off the rally by striking out Votto and Adam Duvall and getting Bruce to ground out.

In six innings, Gray allowed three runs on five hits and three walks. He struck out four.

Gray said of hitting Moscot, "I had a couple negative thoughts in my mind, and I had not very much command tonight at all. It could have been a disaster, not having that good of a feel. But I got back on the mound and said, 'We're going to have to pound the zone and get ahead.'

"I think tonight's big, too, just not having much of your stuff and no command and being able to like kind of battle the whole game."

The Rockies batted around in the first and strafed Moscot for five runs on six hits, including three doubles and two homers. Blackmon led off with a home run, the first time in franchise history the Rockies hit a leadoff homer in consecutive games. After LeMahieu doubled, Arenado hit a two-run shot and Daniel Descalso (single) and Tony Wolters (double) also drove in runs.

The Rockies continued to rough up Moscot in the second when LeMahieu hit his third homer and Gonzalez hit his 10th to make it 7-0. Gonzalez has homered in four straight games for the third time in his career and the first time since 2010.

NOTES: Rockies CF Charlie Blackmon extended his career-high on-base streak to 26 consecutive games. ... Reds RHP Jon Moscot, who was reinstated from the DL to start, is the first Cincinnati pitcher to allow four homers in a game since Homer Bailey on April 14, 2014, against Pittsburgh. ... Reds 2B Brandon Phillips was scratched from the lineup due to a sore left ankle. He originally injured the ankle Sunday and he was forced to leave Monday's game in the seventh inning. ... Rockies SS Jose Reyes will report to Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday to begin a rehab assignment after his 51-game suspension for an alleged domestic violence incident ended Tuesday. ... Rockies RHP Adam Ottavino threw 25 pitches in his second batting practice session since he underwent Tommy John surgery in May 2015. ... Rockies LHP Boone Logan (left shoulder inflammation) threw 10 pitches to a catcher in front of the plate. ... Reds RHP Caleb Cotham (right shoulder inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sunday. ... Reds RHP Anthony DeSclafani (strained left oblique) allowed one run in four innings Monday in a rehab start for Triple-A Louisville.