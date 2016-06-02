EditorsNote: resending to ensure delivery to all clients

Lamb, Reds shut down Rockies

DENVER -- For the first time in his career, John Lamb watched video of the opposing hitters before his start. That change in routine paid big dividends Wednesday night for Lamb and the Cincinnati Reds.

They badly needed Lamb to step up and give them a strong start Wednesday night in his Coors Field debut. And in the Reds' 7-2 win over the Colorado Rockies, Lamb delivered. The 25-year-old left-hander pitched a career-high seven innings, one night after four Reds pitchers allowed 19 hits, including seven home runs, and 17 runs.

"Sometimes that's some bad feedback to have to witness before you have to go make a start," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "This is the big leagues. You got to overcome things like that. And he did in a big fashion tonight."

Lamb (1-3) gave up a run two hitters into his start but nothing more while taming the Rockies. He allowed six hits with one walk and two strikeouts. Lamb got 11 outs on ground balls and was helped by inducing two double plays.

One line drive did the most damage against Lamb, a shot measured at 105 mph off the bat of Ryan Raburn that struck Lamb on the outer part of his left glut. He threw Raburn out for the first out in the fourth and stayed in the game.

"I wanted to be out there," Lamb said. "Physically, I could feel it. But it didn't take much away from what I was doing. Just happy I could stay out there."

Lamb (1-3) said he had "a little bit more hope and optimism" before taking the mound after he watched video of the Rockies hitters.

"For the first time in my career at this level, I felt that I was prepared out there," Lamb said. "It's kind of hard to say, but I've never known how to prepare. And with a little bit of help from (pitching coach Mark) Riggins, I felt I just had a little bit more confidence going into tonight, regardless of last night."

Lamb ran into trouble right away when Charlie Blackmon led off with a single, and DJ LeMahieu followed with a run-scoring double. But Lamb retired Nolan Arenado on a fly out, walked Carlos Gonzalez but then struck out Raburn and retired Mark Reynolds on a fielder's choice.

That proved to be the Rockies' best shot at Lamb, who threw 65 of his 92 pitches for strikes in his seventh start after beginning the season on the disabled list following December back surgery.

"It was an essential outing for him, because he hasn't had a great start to his season," Price said. "And we certainly could use that type of influence on our rotation."

Speedy Billy Hamilton played a key role in the Reds' offense. He doubled in the first, setting up the Reds' first run and doubled home the final two runs run in their three-run second when he grounded a ball into center field and hustled the hit into a double.

"When I see (center fielder Blackmon) have to move to the right or left, that kind of makes my decision (to try for second)," Hamilton said. "I feel if he goes a couple steps left or right, there's always a chance, especially when you're coming out of the box full speed from the get-go."

Hamilton singled with two outs in the ninth and stole second. After an intentional walk to Joey Votto, the Reds pulled off a double steal. Catcher Dustin Garneau's low throw skipped away from second baseman DJ LeMahieu, and after his 12th steal of the season, Hamilton dashed home with the final run of the game.

Tyler Chatwood (6-4) took the mound with a 2.69 ERA and a string of working at least six innings in six straight starts. That run ended as he needed 100 pitches to get through 5 2/3 innings and allowed eight hits with a season-high tying three walks and five strikeouts.

"He wasn't real crisp," Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. "Location was a little off, especially with the fastball. Got in a lot of tough counts. Wasn't as sharp as we've seen him lately."

NOTES: Rockies OF Charlie Blackmon extended his career-high, on-base streak to 27 consecutive games...Reds 2B Brandon Phillips did not play for the second straight day due to a sore left ankle that forced him to leave Monday's game after the sixth inning. ... Reds RHP Michael Lorenzen (sprained right elbow), who threw two innings and 31 pitches in an extended spring game Tuesday in Goodyear, Ariz., will pitch in relief when he returns to the Reds, manager Bryan Price said. ... Rockies SS Trevor Story and 3B Nolan Arenado are second in the first results announced for the National League All-Star team voting. Story has 534,290 votes and trails Chicago's Addision Russell (544,240). Arenado has 593,691 votes and trails Chicago's Kris Bryant (776,107). ... Rockies LHP Boone Logan (left shoulder inflammation) is scheduled to throw his first bullpen session Thursday since going on the 15-day disabled list May 25. If all goes well, he could join the Rockies next week during their series at Los Angeles after a short rehab assignment. ... The Rockies, who totaled a franchise-record 47 total bases Tuesday in their 17-4 win, had a 1.2051 slugging percentage, the highest in a single game in major league history. The previous best was 1.2045 by Toronto on Sept. 14, 1987, against Baltimore.