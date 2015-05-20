Preview: Reds at Royals

Coming off back-to-back shutout victories for the first time since 1992, the Kansas City Royals go for a two-game sweep of the visiting Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night. The Royals have won four of five to open a season-high 2 1/2-game lead over the Detroit Tigers atop the American League Central.

Kansas City was a major league-best 15-5 in interleague play last year and matched its best 39-game start in franchise history (1989) with Tuesday’s 3-0 victory. Closer Greg Holland was unavailable Tuesday and hasn’t pitched since Thursday but managed Ned Yost said he was dealing with a stiff neck. Cincinnati has been outscored 33-12 during a four-game losing streak, matching its longest skid of the season. The Reds will try to halt the slide when they send struggling Jason Marquis to the mound to face Jeremy Guthrie in a matchup of veteran right-handers.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Jason Marquis (3-3, 6.63 ERA) vs. Royals RH Jeremy Guthrie (3-2, 5.44)

Marquis was shelled last time out versus San Francisco, giving up a season-high six runs over a season-low three innings to lose his second straight start. An inability to keep the ball in the park has plagued the 36-year-old Marquis, who has surrendered five homers in his last two turns and nine on the season. Marquis has managed to win all three career starts versus the Royals despite yielding 10 runs in 18 innings.

After laboring through the first month of the season, Guthrie has started to put things together in winning his last two starts - both on the road. The 36-year-old Oregon native held Texas to two runs over five innings last time out and limited Detroit to two runs in a season-high 7 1/3 innings in his previous turn. Guthrie has split two career starts versus the Reds and hasn’t been able to solve Brandon Phillips (4-for-6).

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals 3B Mike Moustakas had his sixth three-hit game of the season Tuesday - three times as many as he had in 2014.

2. Reds C Devin Mesoraco went 2-for-2 Tuesday to boost his batting average to a season-high .195.

3. Kansas City has a run differential of plus-58, its best mark since 1982.

PREDICTION: Royals 7, Reds 4