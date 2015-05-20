Moustakas, Ventura lead Royals past Reds

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Mike Moustakas continued his breakout season, while Yordano Ventura pitched masterfully.

Moustakas stroked three hits, including two doubles, and drove in two runs and Ventura pitched seven strong innings as the Kansas City Royals shut out the Cincinnati Reds 3-0 on Tuesday night.

Third baseman Moustakas, who raised his average to .331, stroked RBI doubles in the fifth and seventh innings as the Royals moved 11 games above .500 and 2 1/2 games in front of Detroit in the American League Central.

“Moose is just continuing to amaze with what he’s been able to accomplish,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “Hitting balls into the left-center gap, hitting balls down the right-field line, base hits to left. He’s just having tremendous at-bats. Moose is staying in his mechanics.”

The Reds have lost four straight, matching their season high, and dropped a season-worst three games below .500.

Ventura (3-3) gave up four singles, walked none and struck out six, throwing 88 pitches.

Kelvin Herrera and Wade Davis, who picked up his seventh save, finished the shutout. Davis finished, Yost said because closer Greg Holland woke up a stiff neck.

The Royals, who beat the Yankees 6-0 on Sunday, registered consecutive shutouts for the first time since Sept. 29-30, 1992, against the Los Angeles Angels.

The Royals got to Reds right-hander Johnny Cueto (3-4) for a run in the second inning, but missed an opportunity for a much bigger inning, leaving the bases loaded.

First baseman Eric Hosmer singled to left and designated hitter Kendrys Morales walked to begin the inning. Cueto rebounded by striking out left fielder Alex Gordon and catcher Salvador Perez. Second baseman Omar Infante singled to left to score Hosmer. Rookie right fielder Paulo Orlando’s bunt single loaded the bases, but Cueto prevented further damage by retiring shortstop Alcides Escobar on a liner to center fielder Billy Hamilton.

“With Cueto, your starting pitcher has got to match him,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “Omar coming up and plating that first run was big.”

The Reds threatened in the third, but came away empty. Right fielder Jay Bruce and designated hitter Devin Mesoraco led off the inning with singles. Hamilton advanced them 90 feet with a sacrifice bunt. Ventura induced shortstop Zack Cozart to ground out to Moustakas as the runners stayed put.

“He has a live fastball,” Cozart said. “Me, personally, I just started a tad late. He had a little late movement. He was throwing 98, 99 and those were the two-seamers. He threw well. You don’t have to locate perfect when you throw that hard. I just didn’t get started soon enough.”

Ventura then struck out catcher Bryan Pena swinging at a high pitch out of the zone to cease the threat.

“With runners on second and third with two out and first base open, on a 3-2 count, I threw him a changeup,” Ventura said through a translator. “I didn’t have a problem walking him there in that situation, so I just threw a high changeup that he swung through.”

The Royals increased their advantage to 2-0 in the fifth, which Orlando started with a single. After Escobar bunted him over, Moustakas stroked an RBI double down the right-field line.

“I was looking for a fastball away, but it happened to be a changeup,” Moustakas said. “I was able to stay back and put it down the line.”

Cueto allowed three runs on nine hits and a walk in seven innings.

“Johnny did a good job managing that game,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “They’ve got about five guys who are at or above .300. They get their hits, they get their bunts down, they hit with runners on base. He did a good job.”

NOTES: Reds LHP Manny Parra, who went on the disabled list April 29 with a neck strain, began a rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Louisville and struck out all three Norfolk hitters he faced. ... The Royals play National League teams in three of their next four series. They went a major league best 15-5 in interleague play last season. ... Reds LHP Sean Marshall, who has not pitched this year, will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery Wednesday. ... Royals LHP Jason Vargas, on the disabled list with a flexor strain, threw his second bullpen session Tuesday. If Vargas reports Wednesday with no setback, he will throw a simulated game Friday. ... Reds RHP Jason Marquis, who will start the series finale, is 3-0 against the Royals, but has faced them only once since 2006, in 2012. Royals RHP Jeremy Guthrie will face the Reds for the third time in his career and the first time since a 2012 loss.