Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

The Reds control their own destiny -- at least as far winning the first wild card spot.

Their 6-5, 13-inning win over the Houston Astros on Wednesday put the Reds just a game back of Pittsburgh heading into Friday’s series opener with the Pirates.

The Reds come home after the three-game Pittsburgh series for a three-game set with the New York Mets. Cincinnati then closes the season with three against Pittsburgh at home.

The Reds altered their rotation to set it up for the series in Pittsburgh. Greg Reynolds started the finale in Houston instead of Mat Latos.

Latos, Homer Bailey and Bronson Arroyo will pitch the three games in Pittsburgh. The Reds have another off day before the second series with Pittsburgh. They could re-adjust the rotation again.

“You can look at it any way you want to, but it’s subject to change,” Reds manager Dusty Baker said. “I know you want all these answers right now, but right now we have to win today. You worry about next week and the week after that -- we plan for the future, but it’s always subject to change. That’s the way this game is, the way life is. You learn from yesterday, but you live for today and you try to plan the best you can for tomorrow, but things can change. We’ll see where we are.”

RECORD: 87-66

STREAK: Won three

PAST 10 GAMES: 6-4

NEXT: Reds (Mat Latos, 14-6, 3.14) at Pirates (Francisco Liriano, 16-7, 2.92)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Josh Ravin was claimed off waivers from Cincinnati by Milwaukee. Ravin was the Reds’ fifth-round draft choice in 2006 but has posted an ERA over 5.00 in each of his past three seasons and is 15-46 overall in 172 minor league appearances.

--RHP Mat Latos will make his fifth start of the season against the Pirates as the Reds open a critical three-game series in Pittsburgh on Friday. Latos is 1-1 with a 3.57 ERA against Pittsburgh this season; the Reds have lost his last three starts in the series. For his career he is 5-1 with a 2.66 ERA in 10 games against the Pirates. He ranks in the top 10 among National League pitchers in wins (sixth), innings (eight) and winning percentage (third).

--CF Billy Hamilton made his first career start following five appearances as a pinch runner and two as a defensive replacement. Hamilton finished 3-for-4 with two walks and four stolen bases, becoming the first player in history with four steals in his first start. Only eight players have reached base five times in their first start, with Reds RF Jay Bruce the last to accomplish that feat on May 27, 2008 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

--RF Jay Bruce snapped a 4-4 tie with his two-run double off Astros RHP Jorge De Leon in the 13th inning, the last of his career-high three doubles. Orlando Cabrera was the last Cincinnati player to record three doubles in a game, doing so on Sept. 15, 2010 against the Arizona Diamondbacks. With 41 doubles on the season, Bruce joins Dave Parker (1985) and Frank Robinson (1962) as the only Reds players with 40-plus doubles, 30-plus home runs and 100-plus RBIs in a single season.

--LF Shin-Soo Choo finished 1-for-3 with four walks, becoming the first Cincinnati player with four walks in a game since Johnny Gomes on Aug. 8, 2010 at the Chicago Cubs. It marked his second three-walk game of the series and his sixth of the season. Choo, who walked eight times in 16 plate appearances this series, trails Diamondbacks 1B Paul Goldschmidt and Reds 1B Joey Votto, both of whom have seven three-walk games.

--1B Joey Votto finished 0-for-4 with three walks and had his 23-game hitting streak at Minute Maid Park come to an end. Votto has the longest hitting streak in stadium history, batting .489 (45-for-92) during the streak.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Beaumont is a great place, and it made me who I am. Everyone as a community really helped me get to where I am today. So it’s always great coming back and seeing people. It’s not too cool that we don’t come back for a while.” -- RF Jay Bruce, after driving in the winning runs against his hometown Houston Astros in a 6-5 win on extra innings Wednesday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Tony Cingrani (back spasms) left the Sept. 10 game in the second inning and missed his start Sept. 16. He missed two games with a strained lower back earlier this season.

--RHP Jonathan Broxton (flexor mass strain in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 25. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 23. Recovery is estimated at six months.

--RHP Nick Masset (right shoulder surgery in September 2012) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He has been rehabbing since undergoing shoulder surgery last Sept. However, in his latest setback, Masset was diagnosed in August with thoracic outlet syndrome, a condition that will require surgery to correct.

