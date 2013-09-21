Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

Going into the series in Houston, it looked like Jay Bruce’s chances of getting to 100 RBIs might be slipping away.

He had 93 with 12 games to go.

But the three days in Houston got him on track -- and then some. Bruce drove in two runs on Monday, five on Tuesday and three more on Wednesday.

Bruce, who has 103 RBIs after Friday’s 6-5 win over Pittsburgh, had come close to 100 before -- he drove in 99 last year and 97 in 2011.

“It means a lot, it’s something that there’s a stigma of a ‘run producer’ or middle of the lineup guy kind of carries with him,” Bruce told the Cincinnati Enquirer. “It obviously speaks a ton about the guys hitting in front of me, Joey (Votto), (Shin-Soo) Choo and even Brandon (Phillips) now. Those guys are getting on base near half the time.”

Bruce has increased his RBI total in each of his six years in the big leagues -- from 52 to 58 to 70 to 97 to 99 to 103.

“I’ve said it multiple times, if you don’t have 100 RBIs hitting in the fourth or fifth hole for the Reds, you aren’t going to have them anywhere,” he said. “Those guys are on base constantly. It’s about, when you have the opportunity, taking advantage of it, and I feel like I’ve done a pretty good job of that and I don’t plan on being done, either.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 88-64

STREAK: Won four

PAST 10 GAMES: 6-4

NEXT: Reds (Homer Bailey, 11-10, 3.40) at Pirates (A.J. Burnett, 8-11, 3.43)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Homer Bailey (11-10, 3.40) will start Saturday night at Pittsburgh in the middle game of a three-game series. Bailey is 6-0 with a 2.60 ERA in his last nine and the six-game winning streak is a career high. Bailey is 8-3 with a 2.66 ERA against the Pirates in 14 career starts, including 2-0 with a 3.40 ERA in three starts this season.

--1B Joey Votto capped the Reds’ comeback victory at Pittsburgh when his one-out solo home run in the top of the 10th inning snapped a 5-5 tie. It was Votto’s 24th home run of the season and he tucked it just inside the left-field foul pole, enabling the Reds to move into a first-place tie with the Pirates for the first National League wild card. “I didn’t think it was long enough and I didn’t think it was going to stay fair,” Votto said. “I was as surprised as anyone that it was a home run.”

--OF Billy Hamilton again made an impact with his legs Friday night, stealing a pivotal base in a 6-5 win at Pittsburgh in 10 innings. Hamilton pinch ran for SS Zack Cozart in the ninth inning with the Reds trailing 5-3 with two outs and runners on first and third. Hamilton stole second then easily scored the tying run when C Devin Mesoraco hit a two-run off the glove of diving third baseman Pedro Alvarez. Hamilton is 10-for-10 in stolen base attempts since making his major league debut Sept. 3.

--RF Jay Bruce cooled off Friday as he went 0-for-5 in a 6-5 win at Pittsburgh in 10 innings. Bruce had gone 9-for-17 with 10 RBIs in his previous four games.

--LHP Tony Cingrani did not meet the team Friday night in Pittsburgh for the opener of a three-game series as originally planned. Cingrani felt pain in his back when he tried to throw off a mound earlier this week in Cincinnati while the rest of the team was in Houston. The rookie left his Sept. 10 start against the Chicago Cubs because of back spasms and also had a stint on the disabled list in August with a strained lower back.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I didn’t think it was long enough, and I didn’t think it was going to stay fair. I was as surprised as anyone that it was a home run.” -- 1B Joey Votto on his game-winning home run in a 6-5 victory at Pittsburgh on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Tony Cingrani (back spasms) left the Sept. 10 game in the second inning and missed his start Sept. 16. He missed two games with a strained lower back earlier this season.

--RHP Jonathan Broxton (flexor mass strain in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 25. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 23. Recovery is estimated at six months.

--RHP Nick Masset (right shoulder surgery in September 2012) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He has been rehabbing since undergoing shoulder surgery last Sept. However, in his latest setback, Masset was diagnosed in August with thoracic outlet syndrome, a condition that will require surgery to correct.

ROTATION:

RHP Mat Latos

RHP Bronson Arroyo

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Mike Leake

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Johnny Cueto

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Sean Marshall

RHP Greg Reynolds

RHP Curtis Partch

RHP Nick Christiani

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Devin Mesoraco

Corky Miller

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Jack Hannahan

INF Cesar Izturis

INF Henry Rodriguez

INF Neftali Soto

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Shin-Soo Choo

RF Jay Bruce

OF Xavier Paul

OF Chris Heisey

OF Derrick Robinson

OF Billy Hamilton