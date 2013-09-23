Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

Shin-Soo Choo knows he’s lucky. He injured his left thumb sliding headfirst in the first base Friday night in Pittsburgh.

“Stupid play,” he said.

He missed Saturday’s 4-2 loss and Sunday’s 11-3 win, both at Pittsburgh, but thinks he will be able to play Monday when the Reds host the New York Mets. X-rays on his injured left thumb were negative. That’s same thumb he broke in 2011 and needed surgery.

“The bones and everything are OK,” he said. “That eased my mind. I was scared. Last time, I needed surgery to fix it. That’s why I was worried.”

Reds manager Dusty Baker will wait and see before putting Choo in the lineup.

”It’s not only swinging,“ Baker said. ”It’s gripping the ball to throw it. You don’t realize how important your thumb is until you hurt it. The worst injury I’ve ever had is to my thumb -- I ended up getting it operated on twice -- and my big toe.

“These are things you take for granted. Your thumb probably the most important finger you’ve got.”

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 89-67

STREAK: Won one

PAST 10 GAMES: 7-3

NEXT: Mets (Aaron Harang, 5-12, 5.69) at Reds (Johnny Cueto, 5-2, 3.02)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Johnny Cueto will make his second start since coming off the disabled list Monday night when he faces the New York Mets in the opener of a three-game series. He has been on the DL three times this season because of a strained right lat. Cueto is 3-4 with a 5.45 ERA in seven career starts against the Mets and won his long start against them this season on May 20 when he allowed three runs in five innings.

--CF Shin-Soo Choo did not start for the second straight game Sunday, but got good news when X-rays of his jammed right thumb were negative. The Reds are hopeful that Choo will be back in the lineup Monday night when they host the New York Mets in the opener of a three-game series.

--OF Billy Hamilton made his second career start Sunday and had three hits and two stolen bases in an 11-3 win at Pittsburgh. Since being called up from Triple-A Louisville on Sept. 2, Hamilton has been perfect on all 12 steal attempts and is 6-for-14 (.429). Hamilton had three hits and four stolen bases in his first start Sept. 18 at Houston.

--LF Ryan Ludwick was not in the starting lineup Sunday for a day game following a night game as manager Dusty Baker looks for ways to give the 35-year-old regular rest. Ludwick went 5-for-8 with two RBIs in the first two games of the series after enter on an 0-for-12 skid.

--OF Chris Heisey started in left field Sunday as LF Ryan Ludwick was rested and went 3-for-5 with three runs scored and two RBIs in an 11-3 win at Pittsburgh. Heisey entered the day in an 0-for-20 slump, the longest hitless stretch of his career.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (14-11) pitched just five innings but got the win Sunday as the Reds beat the Pirates 11-3. He allowed three runs and five hits while striking out three and walking two. Arroyo snapped a four-start winless streak in notching his first victory since Aug. 24 and now needs to pitch 2 2/3 innings in his last start of the regular season Saturday against Pittsburgh in Cincinnati to reach 200 for the eighth time in the last nine seasons. “It was a grind,” Arroyo said. “I didn’t feel good physically today and the Pirates ground out a lot of tough at-bats.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Getting that five spot in the first was huge. Especially in a game like this.” -- RHP Bronson Arroyo, after an 11-3 win at Pittsburgh on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Tony Cingrani (back spasms) left the Sept. 10 game in the second inning and missed his start Sept. 16. He missed two games with a strained lower back earlier this season.

--RHP Jonathan Broxton (flexor mass strain in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 25. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 23. Recovery is estimated at six months.

--RHP Nick Masset (right shoulder surgery in September 2012) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He has been rehabbing since undergoing shoulder surgery last Sept. However, in his latest setback, Masset was diagnosed in August with thoracic outlet syndrome, a condition that will require surgery to correct.

ROTATION:

RHP Mat Latos

RHP Bronson Arroyo

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Mike Leake

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Johnny Cueto

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Sean Marshall

RHP Greg Reynolds

RHP Curtis Partch

RHP Nick Christiani

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Devin Mesoraco

Corky Miller

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Jack Hannahan

INF Cesar Izturis

INF Henry Rodriguez

INF Neftali Soto

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Shin-Soo Choo

RF Jay Bruce

OF Xavier Paul

OF Chris Heisey

OF Derrick Robinson

OF Billy Hamilton