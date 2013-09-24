Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

The Reds clinched at least a wild-card bid Monday night after the Nationals fell to the Cardinals 4-3. Cincinnati is still in the division race, as the Reds and Pirates are tied for second place in the National League Central, two games behind the Cardinals.

“We were pulling for the Nationals to win so we could get closer to the Cardinals,” manager Dusty Baker said. “We’ve still got five big games to play. It’s good to win.”

The Reds haven’t decided what their rotation will be for the postseason.

“We’ve got a lot of interchangeable parts,” Baker said.

One of those is Johnny Cueto, the club’s opening day starter.

He allowed two runs (one earned) in seven innings in Monday’s 3-2 win over the Mets. He walked three and struck out five over 99 pitches.

“I felt good, I felt normal,” said Cueto, who was making his second start since coming off the disabled list. “After that last inning, I said I could go out in the eighth. But because I was close to 100 pitches, Dusty said no.”

Cueto has been on the disabled list three times with the lat injury, but he’s 5-2 with a 2.82 ERA.

“His mechanics are so good, you don’t even know he missed two months,” Baker said. “His command was good. His velocity was good. He competes as well as anybody. He shocked us all, which is tribute to how hard he worked and conditioned. He kept his legs strong.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 90-67

STREAK: Won two

PAST 10 GAMES: 7-3

NEXT: Mets (Jonathan Niese, 7-8, 3.81) at Reds (Mike Leake, 14-6, 3.21)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Joey Votto walked five times on Monday night, a career high. The five walks tied a club record, done three times previously. Votto now has 132 walks this season, tying the club mark set by Hall of Fame second baseman Joe Morgan in 1975. He has reached base 310 times this season, one shy of Pete Rose’s franchise record of 311 in 1969.

--RHP Johnny Cueto made his second start since coming off the disabled list on Monday night and allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits in seven innings. He struggled at times with his command, walking three to go along with five strikeouts. But Cueto’s seven-inning, 99-pitch effort was encouraging for the Reds, who hope their ace will be a key contributor in the postseason.

--CF Shin-Soo Choo was back in the starting lineup Monday night after missing two games with a sore left thumb that he jammed while sliding headfirst into first base during Friday’s game. While X-rays were negative, Choo initially was concerned since it’s the same thumb he injured during the 2011 season that required surgery.

--OF Billy Hamilton, who recorded his 13th stolen base in the eighth inning Monday, continues to wow the opposition. “We know he can run. We’ll do our best to keep him close,” Mets manager Terry Collins said prior to Monday’s series opener at Great American Ball Park. “We might change some things up, like do some pitchouts, to get his attention. So far, he’s been pretty hard to stop.” Hamilton is 13-for-13 on stolen-base attempts since being promoted from Triple-A on Sept. 2.

--LHP Tony Cingrani threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session Monday with no discomfort. It was a positive development for Cingrani, who’s on the disabled list for the second time this season with lower back spasms. Cingrani, who left his start on Sept. 10 due to the lower back issue, still is on the Reds’ active roster but there is no set timetable for his return.

--RHP Mat Latos revealed to the Cincinnati Enquirer on Monday that he’s been pitching with an abdominal strain since June 30. Latos hasn’t been bothered too much by the injury, going 7-4 with a 3.46 ERA since then. Overall, Latos is 14-6 with a 3.23 ERA in 31 starts and is thought to be the Reds’ most likely choice to start the National League wild-card game if necessary.

--RHP Mike Leake is 2-1 with a 1.31 ERA in five career starts, including a complete game against the Mets. In his only start against them this year, Leake pitched seven scoreless innings allowing three hits in a 4-0 Reds win at Citi Field. Leake is looking to extend his 20 1/3-inning scoreless streak, the second-longest active streak in the major leagues.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Out of respect to the teams that aren’t where we’re at, we’re excited. But that’s not our No. 1 goal. We’re still within striking distance of the Cardinals.” -- SS Zack Cozart, after the Reds clinched a playoff spot Monday. The Reds are two games behind the Cardinals in the NL Central race.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Tony Cingrani (back spasms) left the Sept. 10 game in the second inning and missed his start Sept. 16. He missed two games with a strained lower back earlier this season. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session Sept. 23 with no discomfort. It was a positive development for Cingrani. There is no set timetable for his return.

--RHP Jonathan Broxton (flexor mass strain in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 25. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 23. Recovery is estimated at six months.

--RHP Nick Masset (right shoulder surgery in September 2012) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He has been rehabbing since undergoing shoulder surgery last Sept. However, in his latest setback, Masset was diagnosed in August with thoracic outlet syndrome, a condition that will require surgery to correct.

ROTATION:

RHP Mat Latos

RHP Bronson Arroyo

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Mike Leake

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Johnny Cueto

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Sean Marshall

RHP Greg Reynolds

RHP Curtis Partch

RHP Nick Christiani

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Devin Mesoraco

Corky Miller

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Jack Hannahan

INF Cesar Izturis

INF Henry Rodriguez

INF Neftali Soto

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Shin-Soo Choo

RF Jay Bruce

OF Xavier Paul

OF Chris Heisey

OF Derrick Robinson

OF Billy Hamilton