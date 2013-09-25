Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH
Speedster Billy Hamilton has made a case to be on the playoff roster.
“We’ve had discussion about it,” manager Dusty Baker said. “We still haven’t decided. There are a lot of variables, a lot of things we have to decide.”
Hamilton, 22, has scored nine runs and stole 13 bases in 13 attempts. He has been used primarily to run. He’s hitting .429 (6-for-14) with a .500 on-base percentage.
“He’s brought excitement,” Baker said. “He’s brought speed. He’s brought youth. I had to fight for him to get here. People say: Why isn’t he playing? It was a struggle to get him here. I‘m glad we got him. He’s fine young man. I don’t think he’s overwhelmed.”
That’s the key to him making the playoff roster.
“Is Billy ready to handle that pressure?” Baker said. “It’s not only baserunning. Is he ready to come off the bench and get some hits? There (are) a lot of factors.”
Hamilton, the Reds’ second-round pick in the 2009 draft, is enjoying his time in the show.
“I was expecting to get called up and not play that much,” Hamilton said. “I wasn’t expecting this. It’s been a crazy two weeks for me.”
MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Lost one
NEXT: Mets (Daisuke Matsuzaka, 2-3, 5.52) at Reds (Mat Latos, 14-6, 3.23)
--RHP Mike Leake’s scoreless streak reached a club season-high 21 2/3 innings before ending abruptly Tuesday. Leake lasted just 1 2/3 innings, tying for the shortest outing of his career. He allowed eight hits and four runs, three on Daniel Murphy’s three-run home run in the second inning. Leake didn’t walk a batter, but Mets batters hit many of his 54 pitches hard.
--LF Ryan Ludwick went 2-for-4 in Tuesday night’s loss, his third multi-hit game in his past four starts. He is 7-for-17 (.412) in that stretch. Ludwick missed most of this season after suffering a shoulder injury on Opening Day. His bat in the middle of the order helps solidify the lineup.
--LHP Zach Duke has been a dependable left-hander out of the bullpen since joining the club on Aug. 30. He also has proven to be adept with the bat. Duke is 2-for-2 this season, including a single Tuesday night. Since the start of the 2011 season, Duke is hitting .348.
--RHP Mat Latos was named the starter for Wednesday’s series finale against the Mets, a decision that aligns the Reds’ rotation so that Latos could pitch the National League wild-card game Tuesday, if needed. Latos had a 21-inning scoreless streak earlier this season.
--LHP Sean Marshall, the Reds’ primary left-handed specialist, is used to pressure situations. But it had been a while. Marshall, who was on the disabled list from May 24 to Sept. 16 with left shoulder tendinitis, was brought into Monday night’s game with runners on first and second with no outs in the eighth. Marshall struck out David Wright then got Lucas Duda to roll into an inning-ending double play. “I was thankful to be brought into the game in a tight situation,” Marshall said. “I felt right at home.” Marshall pitched one-third inning Tuesday.
MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT
--LHP Tony Cingrani (back spasms) left the Sept. 10 game in the second inning and missed his start Sept. 16. He missed two games with a strained lower back earlier this season. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session Sept. 23 with no discomfort. It was a positive development for Cingrani. There is no set timetable for his return.
--RHP Jonathan Broxton (flexor mass strain in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 25. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 23. Recovery is estimated at six months.
--RHP Nick Masset (right shoulder surgery in September 2012) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He has been rehabbing since undergoing shoulder surgery last Sept. However, in his latest setback, Masset was diagnosed in August with thoracic outlet syndrome, a condition that will require surgery to correct.
