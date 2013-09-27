Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

The Reds knew all season that the final three games of the season with the Pittsburgh Pirates would mean something. What they will mean is this:

If the Reds win the series, which begins Friday, they host the Pirates in the National League wild card game. If the Pirates win, the Reds will most likely go to Pittsburgh -- the Pirates could win the National League Central with a sweep and three losses from St. Louis).

“It’s very important,” Reds manager Dusty Baker said of winning home-field. “But you’ve got to play the game. This team seems to take the hard road most of the time.”

The home-field advantage can have little effect in baseball at times.

The Reds did win two of three from the Pirates in Pittsburgh last weekend. They also won two games in the NL Division Series in San Francisco last year -- only to lose the series by getting swept in three at home.

The Reds set their rotation, so Mat Latos will pitch the wild card game. Latos went seven innings and allowed only one run Wednesday.

“Whenever I do get the ball again, I’ll be ready to go, ready to compete,” Latos said. “Good news is I felt strong, velocity was up. I had good command of the curveball today. I’ll just take it into the next start and hopefully push us deeper into the playoffs.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 90-69

STREAK: Lost two

PAST 10 GAMES: 6-4

NEXT: Pirates (A.J. Burnett, 9-11, 3.39) at Reds (Homer Bailey, 11-11, 3.40)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Billy Hamilton batted leadoff and played center field Wednesday. “It’s what he’s been doing his whole life,” said manager Dusty Baker of Hamilton, who’s 13 of 14 on stolen base attempts since joining the club from Triple-A. “The first tool is to run. The second tool is to get on base so you can run.” Hamilton went 1-for-4 Wednesday and was caught stealing for the first time by Mets catcher Juan Centeno.

--SS Zack Cozart got the day off Wednesday, most likely his last rest of 2013. “He’s been playing every day, running the bases and he’s a shortstop,” said manager Dusty Baker. “I can’t do it (this weekend) against Pittsburgh, can’t do it in the postseason.” Cesar Izturis played shortstop Wednesday. Cozart has hit safely in seven of eight games. He’s hitting .311 in his past 27 games. Cozart pinch-hit in the eighth inning Wednesday and had a successful sacrifice bunt.

--LHP Tony Cingrani threw his second bullpen session Wednesday since leaving his start Sept. 10 with back spasms. Cingrani is close to being cleared to pitch, and likely would be used out of the bullpen during this weekend’s series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, but only in the right situation, pitching coach Bryan Price told the Cincinnati Enquirer.

--RHP Mat Latos started Wednesday’s series finale against the Mets, a decision that aligns the Reds starting rotation so that Latos could pitch the National League wild card game next Tuesday, if needed. Latos, who had a 21-inning scoreless streak earlier this season, allowed just one run on four hits in seven innings Wednesday. “I felt strong. Velocity was up. I’ll take the positives into the next start,” said Latos. “When I do get the ball again, I’ll be ready to go. Ready to compete.”

--RHP Homer Bailey is 8-4 with a 2.69 ERA in 15 career starts against the Pirates including three complete games. Bailey pitched a no-hitter at Pittsburgh last September. His 196 strikeouts rank seventh in the National League. Bailey is looking to become the 11th pitcher in Reds franchise history with 200 strikeouts in a season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had opportunities. Little things cost you in a low-scoring game. We’ve got to figure out how to get the big hit, especially with two outs. We’ll play a lot of these types of games in the postseason.” -- Manager Dusty Baker, after a 1-0 loss to the New York Mets on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Tony Cingrani (back spasms) left the Sept. 10 game in the second inning and missed his start Sept. 16. He missed two games with a strained lower back earlier this season. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session Sept. 23 with no discomfort. It was a positive development for Cingrani. There is no set timetable for his return.

--RHP Jonathan Broxton (flexor mass strain in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 25. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 23. Recovery is estimated at six months.

--RHP Nick Masset (right shoulder surgery in September 2012) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He has been rehabbing since undergoing shoulder surgery last September. However, in his latest setback, Masset was diagnosed in August with thoracic outlet syndrome, a condition that will require surgery to correct.

ROTATION:

RHP Mat Latos

RHP Bronson Arroyo

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Mike Leake

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Johnny Cueto

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Sean Marshall

RHP Greg Reynolds

RHP Curtis Partch

RHP Nick Christiani

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Devin Mesoraco

Corky Miller

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Jack Hannahan

INF Cesar Izturis

INF Henry Rodriguez

INF Neftali Soto

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Shin-Soo Choo

RF Jay Bruce

OF Xavier Paul

OF Chris Heisey

OF Derrick Robinson

OF Billy Hamilton