Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH
Just when it looked like left-hander Tony Cingrani was ready to pitch after he threw two successful bullpen sessions after a bout with back spasms, there doesn’t appear to be enough time left in the season for him to find his form.
And with that, Cingrani’s season is likely over. The 24-year was on the disabled list from Aug. 25-Sept. 5 with a back strain, and left his start Sept. 10 with a recurrence of back spasms. He feels well enough to pitch, but manager Dusty Baker told the Cincinnati Enquirer that, with just two remaining regular season games after a 4-1 loss to Cincinnati on Friday, there isn’t enough time to get him ready to pitch in the postseason.
“I think he’s ready to pitch, the question is will there be an opportunity?,” Reds pitching coach Bryan Price said. “These games all have significant ramifications.”
Cingrani went 7-4 with a 2.92 ERA in 23 appearances including 18 starts.
MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Lost three
NEXT: Pirates (Charlie Morton, 7-4, 3.14) at Reds (Bronson Arroyo, 14-11, 3.60)
--LF Ryan Ludwick batted second Friday for the first time since 2010. It’s the first time he’s batted second since joining the Reds as a free-agent prior to last season, but it was a familiar spot in the order for Ludwick while he was a member of the St. Louis Cardinals, often batting behind Albert Pujols. Ludwick mostly has batted cleanup this year. He went 0-for-4 on Friday.
--RHP Homer Bailey fell one strikeout shy of becoming the 11th pitcher in Reds franchise history to record 200 strikeouts in a season. Bailey finished with three strikeouts, while giving up four earned runs on five hits in five innings Friday night. He walked four and surrendered a two-run homer to Pedro Alvarez. Bailey walked four in his final three regular season starts. “I was all over the place,” said Bailey. “Four walks, two hit batters. Terrible timing to have a bad game.”
--CF Billy Hamilton likely will be on the Reds’ postseason roster, at least for Tuesday’s National League wild card game. While a final decision had not been made as of Friday, the Reds could use Hamilton’s speed in a close game in the one-and-done scenario. Since being recalled from Triple-A on Sept. 2, Hamilton is 13-for-14 on stolen base attempts.
--RHP Bronson Arroyo needs just eight outs to reach 200 innings for the eighth time in the past nine seasons. The only year Arroyo didn’t reach 200 innings was 2011, when he threw 199. The key this season for Arroyo has been his control, with just 33 walks in 197 1/3 innings. In 17 career starts against Pittsburgh, Arroyo is 7-7 with a 3.78 ERA.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was just trying to get something started. Once I got that, I thought we might get a spark going, but we couldn’t find it.” -- 3B Todd Frazier after his home run brought his tem within one run in an eventual 4-1 loss to Pittsburgh on Friday.
MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT
--LHP Tony Cingrani (back spasms) left the Sept. 10 game in the second inning and missed his start Sept. 16. He missed two games with a strained lower back earlier this season. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session Sept. 23 with no discomfort. There is still no set timetable for his return.
--RHP Jonathan Broxton (flexor mass strain in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 25. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 23. Recovery is estimated at six months.
--RHP Nick Masset (right shoulder surgery in September 2012) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He has been rehabbing since undergoing shoulder surgery last September. However, in his latest setback, Masset was diagnosed in August with thoracic outlet syndrome, a condition that will require surgery to correct.
RHP Mat Latos
RHP Bronson Arroyo
RHP Homer Bailey
RHP Mike Leake
LHP Tony Cingrani
RHP Johnny Cueto
LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)
LHP Manny Parra
RHP Sam LeCure
RHP J.J. Hoover
RHP Alfredo Simon
RHP Logan Ondrusek
LHP Zach Duke
LHP Sean Marshall
RHP Greg Reynolds
RHP Curtis Partch
RHP Nick Christiani
Ryan Hanigan
Devin Mesoraco
Corky Miller
1B Joey Votto
2B Brandon Phillips
SS Zack Cozart
3B Todd Frazier
INF Jack Hannahan
INF Cesar Izturis
INF Henry Rodriguez
INF Neftali Soto
LF Ryan Ludwick
CF Shin-Soo Choo
RF Jay Bruce
OF Xavier Paul
OF Chris Heisey
OF Derrick Robinson
OF Billy Hamilton