Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

Just when it looked like left-hander Tony Cingrani was ready to pitch after he threw two successful bullpen sessions after a bout with back spasms, there doesn’t appear to be enough time left in the season for him to find his form.

And with that, Cingrani’s season is likely over. The 24-year was on the disabled list from Aug. 25-Sept. 5 with a back strain, and left his start Sept. 10 with a recurrence of back spasms. He feels well enough to pitch, but manager Dusty Baker told the Cincinnati Enquirer that, with just two remaining regular season games after a 4-1 loss to Cincinnati on Friday, there isn’t enough time to get him ready to pitch in the postseason.

“I think he’s ready to pitch, the question is will there be an opportunity?,” Reds pitching coach Bryan Price said. “These games all have significant ramifications.”

Cingrani went 7-4 with a 2.92 ERA in 23 appearances including 18 starts.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 90-70

STREAK: Lost three

PAST 10 GAMES: 6-4

NEXT: Pirates (Charlie Morton, 7-4, 3.14) at Reds (Bronson Arroyo, 14-11, 3.60)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Ryan Ludwick batted second Friday for the first time since 2010. It’s the first time he’s batted second since joining the Reds as a free-agent prior to last season, but it was a familiar spot in the order for Ludwick while he was a member of the St. Louis Cardinals, often batting behind Albert Pujols. Ludwick mostly has batted cleanup this year. He went 0-for-4 on Friday.

--LHP Tony Cingrani’s season likely is over. The 24-year old left-hander has been nursing a lower back strain that placed him on the disabled list from Aug. 25 to Sept. 5. Cingrani left his start on Sept. 10 with a recurrence of back spasms. He feels well enough to pitch, but manager Dusty Baker told the Cincinnati Enquirer that, with just two remaining regular season games, there isn’t enough time to get him ready to pitch in the postseason. Cingrani went 7-4 with a 2.92 ERA in 23 appearances including 18 starts.

--RHP Homer Bailey fell one strikeout shy of becoming the 11th pitcher in Reds franchise history to record 200 strikeouts in a season. Bailey finished with three strikeouts, while giving up four earned runs on five hits in five innings Friday night. He walked four and surrendered a two-run homer to Pedro Alvarez. Bailey walked four in his final three regular season starts. “I was all over the place,” said Bailey. “Four walks, two hit batters. Terrible timing to have a bad game.”

--CF Billy Hamilton likely will be on the Reds’ postseason roster, at least for Tuesday’s National League wild card game. While a final decision had not been made as of Friday, the Reds could use Hamilton’s speed in a close game in the one-and-done scenario. Since being recalled from Triple-A on Sept. 2, Hamilton is 13-for-14 on stolen base attempts.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo needs just eight outs to reach 200 innings for the eighth time in the past nine seasons. The only year Arroyo didn’t reach 200 innings was 2011, when he threw 199. The key this season for Arroyo has been his control, with just 33 walks in 197 1/3 innings. In 17 career starts against Pittsburgh, Arroyo is 7-7 with a 3.78 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was just trying to get something started. Once I got that, I thought we might get a spark going, but we couldn’t find it.” -- 3B Todd Frazier after his home run brought his tem within one run in an eventual 4-1 loss to Pittsburgh on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Tony Cingrani (back spasms) left the Sept. 10 game in the second inning and missed his start Sept. 16. He missed two games with a strained lower back earlier this season. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session Sept. 23 with no discomfort. There is still no set timetable for his return.

--RHP Jonathan Broxton (flexor mass strain in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 25. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 23. Recovery is estimated at six months.

--RHP Nick Masset (right shoulder surgery in September 2012) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He has been rehabbing since undergoing shoulder surgery last September. However, in his latest setback, Masset was diagnosed in August with thoracic outlet syndrome, a condition that will require surgery to correct.

ROTATION:

RHP Mat Latos

RHP Bronson Arroyo

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Mike Leake

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Johnny Cueto

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Sean Marshall

RHP Greg Reynolds

RHP Curtis Partch

RHP Nick Christiani

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Devin Mesoraco

Corky Miller

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Jack Hannahan

INF Cesar Izturis

INF Henry Rodriguez

INF Neftali Soto

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Shin-Soo Choo

RF Jay Bruce

OF Xavier Paul

OF Chris Heisey

OF Derrick Robinson

OF Billy Hamilton